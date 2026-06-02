Program Manager - Fiber Infrastructure Projects
GlobalConnect AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalConnect AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you motivated by leading large-scale infrastructure programs that shape how societies stay connected? Do you thrive in complex environments where commercial, technical, and stakeholder considerations need to come together to deliver critical projects successfully?
At GlobalConnect, we are investing significantly in fiber infrastructure and datcenters across the Nordics and Northern Europe. As Program Manager – Fiber Infrastructure Projects, you will lead some of our largest and most business-critical infrastructure programs, working across multiple countries and stakeholder groups to ensure successful project delivery from initiation through operational handover.
Example of similar project you'll lead:https://globalconnectgroup.com/digital-highway/
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
Proven experience delivering large-scale infrastructure projects with accountability for budget, timeline, risk, and execution
Experience managing EPC/main contractor relationships, commercial contracts, change management, and negotiations
Strong stakeholder management experience with steering committees, senior leadership, customers, contractors, and authorities
Experience working in telecommunications infrastructure is preferred, though backgrounds from energy, utilities, power, or other complex infrastructure sectors are also highly relevant
Fluency in English and the ability to operate effectively in an international environment
About the role and the team
This is a senior role with significant responsibility and visibility across the business. You will report to the Project Steering Committee (SteerCo) and work closely with teams across engineering, procurement, operations, finance, legal, and commercial functions.
The role focuses primarily on large terrestrial fiber infrastructure projects as well as datacenter buildout across the Nordics and Northern Europe. You will play a central role in driving execution, managing risk, coordinating stakeholders, and ensuring projects are delivered according to agreed objectives.
You will join an environment where decisions lead to action, where collaboration across functions is critical, and where you will have both ownership and strong internal support to succeed.
What you'll be working on
Leading fiber infrastructure projects throughout the full project lifecycle, from initiation to commissioning and handover
Establishing project plans covering governance, budget, forecasting, risk management, reporting, and execution
Coordinating internal teams, consultants, contractors, suppliers, and customer stakeholders across multiple countries
Managing commercial and contractual matters together with procurement and project support functions
Driving communication and decision-making with steering committees and CEO/ CFO
Managing risks, deviations, and change requests while ensuring early escalation when needed
Supporting business cases, pre-studies, and feasibility work for future infrastructure investments
Who we are looking for
We believe you are a structured and calm leader who is comfortable operating in high-visibility and high-responsibility environments. You are able to balance commercial, operational, and stakeholder demands while maintaining progress and creating clarity for the people around you.
You likely bring experience from complex infrastructure environments where execution, governance, and stakeholder coordination have been central to your role. You are confident presenting to senior stakeholders, steering committees as well as CEO and CFO, and you know the importance of proactive risk management and clear communication in large-scale project delivery.
Our recruitment process
First interview with People Partner
Hiring Manager interview
Personality and ability tests feedback and discussion with People Partner
Case interview with Hiring Manager and peer/ stakeholder
Final alignment meeting
References
This is an opportunity to play a key role in projects that are central to the future of digital infrastructure in the Nordics. You will join a collaborative and fast-moving environment where your contribution will have visible impact from day one.
No need for a personal letter – just send us your CV or LinkedIn profile.
Join us and be part of the growth in the most exciting company within critical digital infrastructure in Northern Europe! Apply today!
GlobalConnect is one of the leading connectivity providers in Northern Europe. We're 2000 passionate and talented individuals who want to make a difference, turning our customers' visions into reality through connectivity. Our goal is to create the best possible conditions for engaged employees, a place where you can develop and grow, and create unforgettable memories and enjoyable experiences.
We have helped develop and digitize societies across the Nordics for more than two decades. Our purpose is what drives us to continue - turning visions into reality by empowering society with connectivity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalConnect AB
(org.nr 556597-6122)
999 99 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
GlobalConnect Jobbnummer
9943538