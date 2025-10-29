Process Developer
2025-10-29
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Malmö
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
The role of IKEA Supply is to supply the IKEA range at the lowest total cost, making high quality available to the customer under good social and environmental conditions. Are you passionate about the IKEA business, culture and values and want to contribute to make beautiful homes available for the many? Then this opportunity might be for you.
Job Description
In Customs and Trade Compliance, we act as a strategic partner and trusted resource to create a culture of compliance and drive the continuous pursuit of operational excellence. Our mission is to enable an agile and compliant value chain through active customs and trade facilitation, to make the IKEA vision and strategies a living reality.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join us in this exciting mission! The role as Customs Process Developer is responsible to support the development of ways of working, and identify continual process improvements taking into consideration processes, organization, solutions, software, and technology. This role has a global focus and will have a focus on and be assigned to customs classification processes that cover IKEA range products that include home furnishing and food, as well as IKEA Components. The role is required to continuously improve the end-to-end classification process in accordance with ISAG Customs and Trade Compliance roadmap and overall strategies, as well as in close collaboration with key stakeholders within the IKEA Range and Supply businesses to secure a proper and efficient classification of IKEA products and integration of classification master data and processes into overall end to end IKEA value chain.
Main responsibilities:
Actively identify and propose process/sub process design and/or improvements and prepare basis for decisions. Control weaknesses and improvements must be analysed and included in benefits of proposed improvements.
Proactively identify immediate, interim, and long term operational and/or technological resolutions to gain efficiencies and improve processes.
Using your advanced technology skills and knowledge (i.e.: VBA, SQL, ACCESS, EXCEL, Power BI but not only) to combine and analyse data, develop functionality that secures compliance while improving workflow, processes and working routines.
Lead, manage, and develop process improvement activities and projects, including the use of technology, IT tools and change management methodology to effect process improvements and workflow.
Interact with key stakeholders, cross functionally and in forums in the development of processes and solutions.
Secure interdependencies towards other connected processes.
Develop, improve, and maintain process documentation in accordance with established framework (process maps, working methods, working instructions, task descriptions, measurement specifications, learning material ...).
Monitor process improvements and take necessary actions to secure expected performance and objectives.
Participate in or lead projects and anchor changes through testing protocols and timelines and secure customs co-worker training to new ways of working.
Actively support Trade Compliance and Customs teams with process improvements. Provide daily support where necessary.
Participate in external networks for benchmarking and to enhance knowledge in relevant processes.
Represent line organization in global projects and working groups to ensure global, regional and country customs and classification needs are considered. Ensure changes derived from projects and working groups are anchored within customs organizations and processes of assigned geographical location.
Qualifications
Two (2) or more years of experience in a process development environment
Desire and ability to initiate and implement continuous improvement
Strong knowledge and skills with the use of technology towards process improvements
Change management, implementation, and process documentation skills
Strong skills with the use of technology to improve processes in short-, mid- and long-term environments
Strong analytical, investigative, and interpersonal skills with an attention to details, but in context of broader holistic processes and operations
Proven ability to lead projects, and inspire people to develop the business together
University degree or equivalent experience.
High level of communication and negotiation skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken and can easily communicate complex classification topics.
Preferred experience
Previous experience or knowledge in working with or within supply chain operations.
Experience within the import and export industry
Experience with customs brokerage or customs compliance
Additional information
Please note that we only accept applications in English and we do not accept applications via email. We look forward to receiving your application by 14 Nov. at the latest.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Habib Ali, Customs Classification Manager at email: habib.ali@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, feel free to connect with Anna-Carin Nicolini, P&C Leader at email: anna-carin.nicolini@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9580106