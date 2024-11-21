Process and Application Manager
2024-11-21
About Us
Epiroc is a vital part of a sustainable society and a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers. Innovation and smart solutions are crucial, not only for the future of our industry, but for the future of our planet too. At Technology & Innovation division (TIN), we fully embrace technology and new ideas. We are dedicated to providing internal digitalization opportunities, strategic platforms, and engineering competencies that will drive efficiency and long-term competitiveness.
We are now seeking a Process and Application Manager to help us build and drive our R&D process and application strategy.
Your mission
Your mission as a Process & Application Manager is to manage and optimize the existing R&D application (/program) portfolio at Epiroc and drive improvements in collaboration with application responsibles in the divisions. You will collaborate with councils and divisions to understand their information needs, collect data about current processes, outputs, and metrics to develop a baseline of how the company works and identify improvement areas.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Map and visualize the current R&D application landscape and the related processes
* Understand what requirements do we have on these applications and clarify future demands for efficient product development
* Identify relationships between applications and how changes in one system may impact other parts of the business
* Improving process and workflows connected to the applications
* Establish KPIs and short-term and long-term application roadmap
* Support Epiroc's journey towards digital transformation by aligning the process and application architecture with new digital initiatives and strategies.
* Constantly gather data to determine how well a new system works, then use that information to make changes over time.
You will work with questions such us: Requirements for adding a new application?" Requiremets for phaseing out an application?" What processes and application need to be handled locally in different part of the organization and what should be handled consolidated?" How to handle more cloud based application in the future?" What activities need to be performed to fulfill the overall strategy?" and more.
Your profile
As an ideal candidate, you have a master's degree in engineering and good understanding of complex end to end product development. Proven experience in application architecture and strategy is important.
You possess exceptional communication and collaboration skills, are adept at finding effective ways to cooperate with various divisions while being proactive in reaching out to the organization. You demonstrate active listening, analytical thinking, and a growth mindset, coupled with proficiency in Microsoft Office programs and project management tools.
Fluency in English is a must, enabling clear communication and seamless collaboration across teams and stakeholders. If you're ready to drive innovation and lead our application strategy forward, we encourage you to apply.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. If a candidate from different country applies and is successful, local Swedish terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
Find out more at:https://www.epirocgroup.com/en/work-at-epiroc
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply is 2024-12-12, however we review applications continuously and application may close sooner - send your application today! Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions, please contact:
Hiring Manager Villem Raudsepp, villem.raudsepp@epiroc.com
Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience. Ersättning
