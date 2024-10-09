Private Cloud Engineer
Aurobay develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. The Aurobay brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
Aurobay is part of HORSE Powertrain Limited, a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM customers around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
This is a pivotal role in creating great user experience for the people at Aurobay. You will work with a team of skilled and motivated engineers to move our current environment to a hybrid cloud environment that can adapt to the quickly changing landscape. Some of your assignments will be to:
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience We are looking for you who have experience as an engineer with on-premises virtualization and hardware and have a solid experience of automation to enable other teams to work independently. You probably have experience in technologies like:
Databases (Oracle, MS SQL, Postgres SQL)
Infrastructure as code (Terraform, Bicep)
Scripting languages (Bash, Python, Powershell)
Virtualization solutions (VMWare , Nutanix, Proxmox)
Storage solutions (Unity, PowerStore)
Backup solutions (Veeam, Rubrik or similar)
Monitoring (Zabbix, Prometheus, Datadog)
Azure Arc
You have used DevOps principles before and are open to continue learning with us. You understand the importance of self-service through automation. You know how to balance user experience with security and work together with your team towards the right level. You are a great collaborator, curious engineer and thrive when given responsibility.
Your role at Aurobay As a Private cloud engineer you will:
Collaborate with the team to enable the technical vision and guiding principles that align with the on-premises infrastructure at Aurobay.
Contribute to fostering a culture of continuous learning and self-service solutions.
Ensure seamless user experience and support extensive automation efforts to improve efficiency.
Utilize a data-driven approach to measure the quality and usage of services, identify areas for improvement, and drive adoption within the organization for on-premises resources.
Different technical tasks such as monitoring, virtualization, optimizing on-premises solutions and hardware, scripting, manage IaC, ensure best practice according to security and hybrid cloud environment etc.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 27 October but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jonas Thim, Jonas.thim@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Clara Pryde, clara.pryde@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
,
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
,
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
,
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com Ersättning
