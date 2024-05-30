Private Chef for a Family in Danderyd

VivBon AB Danderyd / Kockjobb / Danderyd
2024-05-30


A chinease family in Danderyd are seeking a private chef or food enthusiast to prepare lunch for them every day from July to September.
You'll be cooking for 7 adults and 1 child for the first 2 weeks, and then for 5 adults and 1 child.
This position requires approximately 3 hours per day, 7 days a week.
The family likes Asian cuisine but are open to other suggestions.

What We Are Looking For:
Passion for Cooking: Love for preparing delicious and nutritious meals.
Experience: Previous experience cooking for larger groups
Work experience: Previous experience working a chef is a plus

So if you have a passion for cooking and want to work with this family please apply in the form below!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vivbon AB (org.nr 559114-0594)

Arbetsplats
VivBon AB Danderyd

Jobbnummer
8718609

