Private Chef for a Family in Danderyd
2024-05-30
A chinease family in Danderyd are seeking a private chef or food enthusiast to prepare lunch for them every day from July to September.
You'll be cooking for 7 adults and 1 child for the first 2 weeks, and then for 5 adults and 1 child.
This position requires approximately 3 hours per day, 7 days a week.
The family likes Asian cuisine but are open to other suggestions.
What We Are Looking For:
Passion for Cooking: Love for preparing delicious and nutritious meals.
Experience: Previous experience cooking for larger groups
Work experience: Previous experience working a chef is a plus
So if you have a passion for cooking and want to work with this family please apply in the form below! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
