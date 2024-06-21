Print Designer - Weekday/Monki
Job Description
Are you a highly skilled Fashion Print Designer who look for a new challenge in a dynamic creative and high pace work environment? Then join our amazing assortment team at Monki! Our brand consists of Weekday Woman, Weekday Man & Monki. Our success is based on the people in our workplace where everyones' ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement is the key to our stand out products!
As a Print Designer you will play a key role in our creative team on our exciting and ambitious journey creating our great assortment on Monki. You collaborate closely with the Print Lead and other Print Designers in the creative team.
Your main responsibilities are:
Design & create the best prints (all over prints & placement prints) for our target customer to drive sales growth in all omni sales channels
You drive the vision for prints for our target customer
Following and researching global print and fashion lifestyle trends so you are always on top of and can identify seasonal print keys to drive new & commercial directions
You secure a relevant print assortment to drive responsible business growth
You identify, develop and drive our way of working to reach set goals
You identify new relevant print techniques and drive the technical side of print design
Responsible for print policy and legal approvals for our fashion prints
Qualifications
You are a highly creative and commercial experienced print designer, used to team work and navigating internal and external stakeholder management. You have a very high fashion print trend sensitivity and a great understanding for the youth customer and need. You are a self-driven collaborative and communicative doer. You are motivated by how we can maximize the potential of our products and fashion assortment in a creative and responsible way.
We look for:
BA/MA in Fashion Textile Print or equivalent
A Print Designer with at least 3-4 years' work experience
Strong creativity in hand drawn artistic prints, highly skilled in all over (repeat) prints and placement prints/graphics with a womens focus
High level of Adobe creative suite and CLO3D is meriting.
Strong fashion intelligence & strong sense for commercial fashion relevant timing
Creative & visionary
Customer focus and commercially driven fashion market interest and knowledge
Highly flexible and agile, working well in an ever-changing work environment
Action driven with high energy and a solution oriented approach
Excellent organizational & structured planning skills
Collaborative team player and a great communicator
You are a strongly self driven professional with high integrity and confidence able to navigate in a big international environment
You have a strategic mindset and always see the overall picture
Additional Information
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please submit your application including CV and your creative print design portfolio pdf (max 10mb/uploaded document), with relevant work including:
Vision & mood boards
Full print design process
Final prints, from a variety of projects
All documents should be in English and please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to this Weekday Monki Print Design role. Deadline is 31st July. This is a permanent position in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves. Weekday has set out to become a youth destination where we offer a multi-brand experience. By expanding that future vision, the Monki brand is now incorporated under the Weekday umbrella.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold, and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion.
