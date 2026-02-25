Principal Subcontracts Engineer
2026-02-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Skellefteå
, Kiruna
, Västerås
, Stockholm
Job Overview:
The Principal Subcontracts Engineer interprets internal or external business issues and recommends best practices. They will be tasked with solving complex subcontract-related problems and will work independently with minimal guidance. The Principal Subcontracts Engineer may lead functional teams or projects and is regarded as a subcontract specialist. As such, they must have in-depth expertise in subcontracts and broad knowledge of the subcontracts discipline within the subcontracts function.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Evaluate and recommend proposals by understanding rates, cost structure estimates of material, equipment services, production cost, performance requirements and delivery schedules
Administer Subcontract functions for a project and bid
Participate in or lead subcontract management strategy development and implementation
Guide on subcontract management matters to site leadership and home office personnel
Prepare and present internal and external subcontract management presentations
Manage and explain contracting policies and procedures to requestors on respective projects
Review standard subcontracts to ensure compliance with the contracting policy before execution
Direct development of subcontracts and processes
Ensure proper handling of subcontracts, support documentation, and related files
Participate in internal self-audits of the subcontracting process
Development of procedures as required
Prepare subcontracting activity reports
Maintain direct liaison with filed Subcontract Coordinators to ensure proper administration
Preparation of Project specific flow-downs from the project's prime contract
Understand and comply with the project sourcing strategy
May be appointed the key Super User with additional system responsibilities
Support the resolution of subcontract-related issues
More than just routing emails, the role will get involved to investigate the cause and address problems on a project
Support the subcontractor performance review and closeout process
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) in Engineering, Supply Chain Management (or a relevant discipline)
8-12 years of relevant experience
Minimum 6 years of Subcontracts experience in the Oil & Gas industry
Must have Field experience
Strong knowledge of subcontract policies and processes
Proven ability to develop, negotiate, and administer complex subcontracts and related policies
Demonstrate effectiveness in prioritizing multiple tasks, monitoring progress, and managing efforts to meet deadlines
Demonstrate effectiveness in working with others in a multifunctional team
Demonstrate ability to ensure compliance with subcontracts and policies
