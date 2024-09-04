Principal Flight Sciences Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 will pursue type certification in 2028.
Your mission
As a Principal Flight Science Engineer, you bring deep expertise to the Heart team. Your experience designing and qualifying aircraft on multiple aerospace programs enables you to provide advice and guidance to the team, yet you remain motivated by new ideas and innovation.
This role will cover Aerodynamics, Loads, Dynamics, flight simulations, and other related areas. You will interface to and work with all other engineering groups including systems and structures. You will own large projects, drive innovation, and introduce new techniques and innovations that are adopted by the team. You may act as a mentor to junior members of the team.
You will report to the Head of Flight Science and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Minimum 15 years' experience within an Aerospace company or related academic environment. Minimum 10 years' experience working in flight sciences, which may include Aerodynamics, Loads, Dynamics, flight simulations, or related areas.
- Experience working on at least 3 aircraft programs.
- Experience at every stage of the aircraft development process, including initial and detailed design, requirements definition, analysis, validation, certification, and certification strategy.
- Experience mentoring individuals within the team, or leading small teams.
- Expert-level capabilities in aerodynamic design and analysis, loads analysis, dynamics, flight simulations.
- Skilled with software tools such as CFD. Able to pick up new tools rapidly.
- Knowledge of the civil aircraft regulatory requirements.
- Exceptional ability for cooperation and teamwork.
- Intellectually curious, open to and encourages new ideas and innovation. Brings out the best of the team.
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- M.Sc./M.Eng., or equivalent, in Aerospace/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering subjects
#LI-DNI
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
8880041