Job title: Principal Data Analyst
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in the Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Poland.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails
Some of the key responsibilities of our Principal Analyst will be:
• Deliver analytical solutions to strategic questions, analysing operational performance, and advises and supports on day to day decision making
• Work with stakeholders to define & measure the metrics that best enable us to understand the wins and opportunities within the business
• Work closely with analysts, and the operational teams to ensure that data products meet the needs of stakeholders and reporting
• Pull together several reports, sharing with senior stakeholders
• Create ad-hoc analysis on certain problem areas
• Identify changes required to overall strategy to improve business performance
• Pull data from multiple sources, identifying opportunities for growth
What we ask of you
• An analytical mindset and an eye for detail, which has been proven in your academic and work experience to date
• Ability to comfortably collect and interpret data, and articulate your findings in a clear and insightful manner
• Top level communication skills in written and verbal English are necessary. Must have a flair for conveying an interesting story around data, often working to tight deadlines
• Ability to translate data into action insights for marketing, Finance and operations at strategic level
• Experience in Operational and/or Financial analytics
• Collaborative approach and good relationship builder - with proven experience of stakeholder engagement and a reputation of strategic thinking
• Ability and desire to own projects from brief through to delivery
• Ability to work independently, and as part of a global team
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitment to this sets the standard for our industry. Ersättning
