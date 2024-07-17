Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Karlstad Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Karlstad
2024-07-17
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Karlstad
, Nacka
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Are you our Principal for Internationella Engelska Skolan in Karlstad?
We seek a dynamic and experienced leader to take on the exciting challenge of leading and continuing the successful development of our IES school in Karlstad from August 2024.
IES Karlstad is a well established and successful school in Karlstad which offers an outstanding bilingual education to 700 students in grades 4-9 and a fulfilling career opportunity for around 70 employees.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. Our students and parents choose us because of this:
• our students learn to command the English language
• we have ambitious academic goals for our students and ourselves and work hard to ensure every child lives up to their potential
• we offer a safe and calm working environment for both students and staff
From August 2024 we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and driven Principal to take over the leadership in Karlstad. The Principal will be supported by an engaged and professional leadership team, as well as a creative and knowledgeable staff body. IES takes pride in leadership excellence in a diverse environment and as an IES leader you really can make a difference and impact the lives of our students in Karlstad.
Who are you?
You have a proven track-record in a leadership position in the Swedish education sector with solid people management experience. You are a visible, forward-thinking leader and positive role model for the IES culture and value proposition, inspiring both students and staff and creating a work environment for professional growth. You are passionate about education and create a climate for learning. The Swedish Principal programme (Rektorsprogrammet) and proven experience of successful leadership of a diverse staff and student body are key requisites for the role, as well as a comfortable working fluency in both Swedish and English, as we are a bilingual school.
Want to find out more?
• Watch an Introduction to IES
• Read about teaching in our schools
• Visit IES Karlstad on Facebook
• Explore our homepage
Questions are answered by Gina Ericsson, Regional Director Central: gina.ericsson@engelska.se
The interview process will be ongoing and the starting date of the position is open for discussion.
Deadline for applications is 15 September 2024 Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://karlstad.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad Kontakt
Gina Ericsson gina.ericsson@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8804699