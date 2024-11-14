Primary Project Engineer
2024-11-14
Would you like to work on projects in the booming energy sector?
We are looking for a Project Engineer at Hitachi Energy, Grid Integration business. This role can be located anywhere in Sweden (remote working), depending on the experience of the selected candidate. The preferred location, however, is close to Västerås.
The business line designs and delivers complete substations for distribution and transmission grids. In close co-operation with customer and other Hitachi Energy teams we deliver solutions to many segments, like renewables, battery energy storages, data centers, industry, utilities and green hydrogen sector. We are offering an interesting position in an international project environment and various development possibilities in the areas of design and engineering, research and development.
Since the work is conducted in projects, with every case being unique, your role will be very varying, such as responsibility for all activities related to substation primary (high voltage systems) design, which includes everything from base design to final delivery. Examples of daily activities are developing design drawings, generating basic documents for construction and performing engineering calculations. At Hitachi Energy, you will have the opportunity to test your engineering skills in various types of projects, both in Sweden and abroad.
Your responsibilities
Prepare and review, or oversee, substation documents such as switchyard layout, cable routing, earthing and installation drawings.
Ensure that the high-voltage systems are designed and executed according to the given specifications and regulations.
Participate in installation supervision at site or provide support to site team from office.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project integration and successful outcomes in international project environment.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues, and the business.
Your background
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in electrical, mechanical or civil engineering and previous experience on high voltage power systems, substations or MV/HV switchgears.
Basic knowledge of applicable standards (EN, IEC).
Good verbal and written skills in Swedish and English.
Knowledge in CAD tools, e.g. Revit, is preferable.
Ability to clearly communicate internally and with customers in order to successfully collaborate, coordinate, and resolve project related activities and issues.
Ability to make things happen and willingness to enter into international projects.
Travel is required; up to 10% both domestic and international.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Ready for a new exciting challenge? We will initiate interviews as candidates apply and position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found!
For more information about this role, please contact Juha-Matti Huhtanen, Engineering Manager (Primary), tel. +358 50 33 41145 or Anna-Karin Karlsson, Head of Engineering, anna-karin.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
