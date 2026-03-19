Pricing Professional
Sandvik AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Sandviken Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Sandviken
2026-03-19
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Fagersta
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an analytically minded professional looking to take your first step into pricing and business analytics? Then this could be the right opportunity for you!
Join us at Business Area Mining and division Rock Tools in a central function where you get to learn, grow, and develop together with experienced colleagues in an international environment.
About us
We deliver advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries and serve customers across all continents. Within the pricing function, our mission is to support the execution of our overall pricing strategy and contribute to strong profitability and sustainable growth. We continuously develop our ways of working, capabilities, and analytical foundations - always striving for world-class performance.
About your job
You work operationally with pricing activities, focusing on a specific sales area and product line. You support and coordinate product and market pricing within your area of responsibility - including net price changes, discount structures, annual price revisions, pricing data and systems, basic profitability analysis, and currency follow ups.
You collaborate closely with stakeholders in sales, finance, and other functions, supporting deal evaluations and customer-related pricing questions. The role offers a strong learning curve and a solid foundation within pricing and business analytics.
Location
The location for this position is Sandviken. Some travel may be included.
About you
We believe that you have a strong analytical foundation and an interest in pricing, business analytics, and commercial decision-making. You're structured, curious, and detail-oriented, with a business-oriented mindset. You enjoy working with data, identity patterns, and turning analysis into insights. You collaborate well with others, communicate clearly, and are comfortable working with multiple stakeholders. You're motivated to learn, take responsibility, and gradually grow into a more advanced pricing role.
You have experience from analytical or business-related tasks, for example through:
Entry-level roles, internships, or graduate positions.
Academic projects or thesis work.
Work in finance, business analysis, controlling, engineering or similar areas.
Your knowledge is backed by a university degree, preferably within Finance, Business Administration, Engineering or a related field. As you operate in a global context, fluency in English, both verbally and in writing, is required.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Fredrik Petersmo, hiring manager, +46 (0)70-208 25 07
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-266 78 50
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 6th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088564.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Södra Järngatan 1 (visa karta
)
811 33 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Mining - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9806642