Price and Tender Specialist to BD
2023-01-11
Do you speak Swedish fluently and have previous experience working with tenders and contracts, or perhaps experience from the other side: purchasing? Then this recruitment to our much appreciated client Becton Dickinson might be an exciting role for you. This is a direct recruitment to BD starting as soon as possible.
ABOUT BD
BD is a leading global medical technology company that creates medical technology, devices and laboratory equipment for a variety of needs across the healthcare continuum. At BD, we are looking for candidates who possess passion, innovative solutions and a commitment to our one mission of improving access to groundbreaking medical and biotechnology services for people near and far, delivering state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge research in the battle to fight and cure infectious diseases. With a global reach that extends across 50 countries worldwide, our network of professionals collaborates on effective measures to deliver enhanced patient quality such as lower health care delivery costs, improved health care and safety, and expanded health care for all. Join our company and see how you can become a part of one global mission to make a difference in human health.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Our client is a global medicine-technology company, delivering products that saves lifes! Now an exciting opportunity has arisen for a Nordic Price and Tender Specialist based in Sweden. As a Nordic Price and Tender Specialist you will join a dynamic team responsible for tender, pricing and contract administration. A great work place with great colleagues!
They cooperate internally mainly with sales and marketing and externally with health care professionals.
They offer flexible work arrangements with their Stockholm office as a base for this position.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:
Administer the complete tender and bids process, from the start to submitted tender. You will gather information from internal departments and suppliers and compile the technical, legal and commercial information necessary to submit the tender.
Prepare optimal competitive price calculations for profitability before pricing discussions for bids and updating price lists and quotation tools.
Manage and ensure proper loading and updating of agreements into the CRM system.
ABOUT YOU
We are primarily looking for a candidate with a consistent record of working with tenders and contracts within any industry, or alternatively experience from purchasing from "the other side of the table". However, as long as you have the language requirements, the right personality & interest in this area, we will consider your application.
The ideal candidate will demonstrate good business knowledge as well as strategic and analytical thinking. You should show good interpersonal skills and be able to work across countries and functions. For this role, the fluency in Swedish and English are required; other languages like Danish, Finnish and/or Norwegian is a plus.
Previous experience within Salesforce is beneficial.
In addition, the ideal candidate should be highly service minded and a standout colleague who is well organized and has a strong administrative approach. You should have good communication skills, be eager to learn and motivated to focus and commit to our customers and patients.
