President Strip Division

Strip Division at Alleima is a leading provider of precision strip steel, offering advanced solutions tailored to a wide range of industries. With expertise in high-performance materials, the division specializes in thin and ultra-thin precision strips that excel in demanding applications such as medical devices, automotive components, consumer products, and industrial processes. Combining innovative technology, sustainability, and exceptional quality, Strip Division ensures optimized performance and reliability for customers worldwide.
Your Role
The next Division President of Strip will be a commercially focused leader who will continue to shape the future, long-term strategy for the business and lead Strip through its next growth phase, with strong focus on safety, price leadership, cost position, new business opportunities and efficiency in the daily operation.
About You
The ideal candidate is an engaging people leader and a business-minded, growth-focused industrial manager with a proven track record from shaping and executing business strategies, growing businesses and developing teams, and with the ability to deal with the complexities of managing a global business.
They will bring experience from having led a P&L of relevant size with responsibility for the full value chain, including global sales, operations, and R&D. The role entails some travelling. Therefore, international experience and cultural astuteness is key, and the final candidate should be willing and able to travel at a global scale.
Your Profile
As importantly, the personality and the leadership competencies will play a key part in the evaluation of the candidates, of which we would highlight the following ideal competencies:
Strong individual with solid strategic and cognitive capabilities with the ability to manage a complex business environment and to guide the vision and future direction of Strip.
An active and relevant contributor in the management team of Alleima who has the ability to think more laterally and holistically about Alleima's business than just Strip.
Can move seamlessly between the high level, long-term view and the nitty gritty details of everyday operations, as necessary.
Self-propelled and highly proactive business partner with a true understanding of key business drivers and market dynamics. Has both willingness and tenacity to identify and solve problems, to make uncomfortable decisions, and to carry through necessary changes in the organization, building on high energy, intellectual curiosity, unquestionable integrity, and good judgment.
Has the ability to persevere in the face of challenges and exhibit a steadfast resolve and relentless commitment to high standards and delivery against stretch targets.
A well-reputed leader who commands trust and followership through proven people management skills.
Has the ability to motivate the team, delegate effectively, and manage performance; widely viewed as a strong developer of others. Leads by example with the ability to translate the overall business strategy into a roadmap with well-defined initiatives and measurable targets for the organization.
Effective and credible communicator and relationship builder with executive presence and gravitas who can work well across seniority levels, and who can drive change across the organization.
Builds strong and trustful relationships based on sound values, strong listening skills, self-reflection, and respect for others. Willing to challenge and to be challenged.
The most relevant and suitable candidate for the role will be the one who brings the most optimal mix of experiences, competencies, and personality/leadership traits to match the challenges in the role, and the culture and dynamics of Alleima.
The location for this position is in Sandviken, Sweden.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima, we are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We are proud of what we do. We care about our customers, our employees, the environment, the communities in which we operate, and the future we share.
We deliver: We deliver on our commitments, with a solution-oriented mindset we enable our customers to be their very best: more efficient, more profitable, and more sustainable.
We evolve: We are constantly evolving. Together, we take the lead to advance materials, ambitions, industries, ourselves - and communities for the better.
Additional Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Alexandra Unstad, HR manager and recruitment specialist, +46 70 616 28 51
Union contact persons:
Maria Sundqvist, Academics Association, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
Tomas Kärnström, IF Metall, +4670 208 77 00
Welcome with your application no later than 2025-01-12
Due to the Christmas holidays, the job advertisement will remain open until January 12. For any questions regarding the position or the application process, we will be available again from January 7.
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - through collaboration, we develop the best solutions according to our customers' needs that enable us to achieve our business goals through our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both as a person and in your work.
With a clear direction for our journey, where we use our position as technology leader, progressive business partner, and where we are driving in terms of sustainability, we aim to become an even stronger company within our industry.
