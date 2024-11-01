Preservation Lead
2024-11-01
The Preservation Lead is responsible for implementing, maintaining, and managing a preservation system that ensures the integrity and longevity of plant and equipment throughout various stages of construction, operation, and maintenance. This role involves developing, reviewing, and approving preservation procedures and ensuring cleanliness to prevent deterioration, corrosion, and contamination. Additionally, the Preservation Engineer may provide input on preservation ordinances and participate in the planning, programming, and budgeting of preservation projects.
The Preservation Lead collaborates with multiple teams, including construction, commissioning, maintenance, and operations, to ensure that all preservation activities are carried out effectively. This position requires a strong technical background, an understanding of preservation techniques, and the ability to manage preservation-related documentation.
Key Responsibilities:
Preservation System Management:
Develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive preservation system to ensure the integrity and protection of plant and equipment.
Develop & implement comprehensive preservation procedures including information from the OEM's and Technology providers to ensure the integrity and protection of the equipment.
Ensure that preservation procedures are followed during construction, storage, transportation, and operational phases.
Monitor and update preservation activities throughout the lifecycle of equipment and plant assets to prevent deterioration, corrosion, or damage.
Technical Review and Procedure Approval:
Provide technical input for the development and review of preservation and cleanliness procedures.
Approve preservation methods, materials, and protocols to maintain the safety and operability of equipment.
Review and recommend preservation standards based on project specifications, manufacturer guidelines, and industry best practices.
Inspection and Documentation:
Conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with preservation and cleanliness procedures.
Maintain accurate records of preservation activities, including inspection reports, test results, and equipment conditions.
Develop and maintain comprehensive preservation documentation, including preservation manuals and checklists.
Coordination and Collaboration:
Work closely with project managers, engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure preservation requirements are integrated into project schedules and work plans.
Coordinate with procurement and logistics teams to ensure that preserved equipment is properly stored and handled during transportation and delivery.
Provide preservation-related training to staff and contractors as needed.
Historic Preservation Ordinances (if applicable):
Interpret and implement local historic preservation ordinances and guidelines, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
Participate in surveys, assessments, and planning efforts related to historic preservation projects (if applicable to the role).
Planning and Budgeting:
Assist in the planning, programming, and budgeting of preservation activities to ensure that preservation objectives are met within the allocated resources.
Provide input on preservation-related expenditures, including materials, tools, and external services, and ensure cost-effective execution of preservation programs.
Risk Mitigation:
Identify potential risks related to the degradation of plant and equipment and develop risk mitigation strategies to minimize damage or loss.
Implement preventive measures and corrective actions to address any issues related to equipment preservation.
Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field or equivalent field experience.
Experience:
7-10 years of experience in equipment preservation, maintenance, or related fields, preferably within an industrial or plant environment.
Experience in developing and managing preservation systems for large-scale projects.
Ability to identify and recommend preservation techniques and materials relative to equipment types
Technical Skills:
Strong understanding of corrosion prevention techniques, equipment preservation methods, and related industry standards (e.g., NACE, ISO).
Knowledge of equipment storage, maintenance, and cleanliness protocols during various stages of construction, operation, and storage.
Familiarity with regulatory compliance, including local preservation ordinances and safety standards (if applicable).
Soft Skills:
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Detail-oriented with excellent organizational and record-keeping skills.
Ability to manage multiple preservation projects simultaneously.
Preferred Qualifications:
Certification in equipment preservation, corrosion prevention, or related disciplines (e.g., NACE Certification, API Certification).
Knowledge of historic preservation practices and ordinances (for projects that involve local historic sites).
Additional Information:
Willingness to travel to various plant or equipment locations as needed.
Familiarity with relevant software tools for managing preservation activities (e.g., CMMS, project management software).
Salary and Benefits:
Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include health insurance, retirement plans, and opportunities for professional development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01
