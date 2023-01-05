PR Officer to Samsung!
2023-01-05
We are currently looking for a PR Officer to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity with a 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
About the role:
Are you our next PR superstar and want to join one of the world 's biggest technology brands?
We are looking for a proactive and enthusiastic PR Officer to take the PR for our mobile division to the next level. Someone who will execute strong strategic and creative PR communication initiatives that drive the Samsung Mobile product brands and categories forward. The role sits as a part of our Nordic marketing department that consists of a passionate group of professionals leading the work for Samsung mobile with clear narratives around our brand and product visions.
Purpose of the job:
Lead, plan and implement PR activities cross the Nordics for the Mobile division.
Lead from Nordic and work with local markets to achieve the goals both long term and short term by building our product brand through continuous and high-quality presence in earned media. Ensure timely and effective messages and communication ideas to support product launches, content and product stories.
Key Accountabilities:
• Lead PR go-to-market plans from Nordic and implement with local markets.
• Lead proactive and reactive PR yearly plans for Mobile Division
• Manage day-to-day product PR initiatives and requests
• Build awareness for our products in media
• Lead and manage product PR campaigns, activities and flagship launches
• Lead and manage press meetings, PR events and global fairs where Nordic journalists are attending
• Lead and manage Test & review activities related to products, including securing PR samples and sample processes towards internal and external stakeholders
• Create written content based on developed strategies
• PR Measurement and reporting including award communications
• Crisis management related to devices and services
• Budget responsibility
About you:
Qualifications and experiance required:
• Minimum 5-6 years of experience within PR and Communications
• University degree
• Strong leadership abilities and relationship builder.
• Experience in product communications
• Experience of crisis and issues management
• Spokesperson experience
• Strategic and proactive
• Project management and admin skills required
• Experience of working in an international environment
• Previous experience in global companies is a merit
Skills & Attributes:
• Strong organizational and analytical skills
• Strong knowledge in tech and base PR preferably but not necessary from mobile industry.
• Knowledge in PR and Marketing communication
• Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills (in English)
• Ability to work independently and take own initiatives
• Focused on solving problems and seeing possibilities
• Well organized
• Flexible attitude towards change and short deadlines. Can quickly adapt to change and have the ability to proactively prioritize, manage and complete multiple projects within time constraints and with strong attention to details
• Proactive hands-on personality
• Creative with the ability to bring strategies into action plans and output
• Positive attitude with an always on mindset
• Able to work cross functions since this role is a part of a Nordic, European and global PR team.
To become successful in this position you should be a strategic and business-minded person with strong analytical skills. You should have attention to details, be creative in problem-solving and marketing with the strong ability lead the marketing work for the category by taking own initiatives and to driving implementation. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! We look forward to your application! Ersättning
