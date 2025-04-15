PPI Lead
2025-04-15
Who we are
Olink, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is transforming the understanding of human diseases through advanced proteomics. We are driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and transparency, providing exceptional solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
For many years, the critical role of proteins in human biology has been recognized, but technological constraints limited comprehensive research into their potential across various biological processes and diseases. With our innovative Olink solutions, scientists can now measure thousands of human proteins simultaneously using just a few microliters of blood. Our highly specific and validated assays cover a wide dynamic range, empowering groundbreaking research.
Our services include flexible protein biomarker solutions, with a robust library of thoroughly validated assays covering ~5000 proteins. As we expand globally, we continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of scientific discovery. To learn more, visit www.olink.com.
Position Description
As we continue to scale, we are now looking to hire a PPI Lead, to be based in our Uppsala headquarters, reporting to our Vice President Operations. The role of the PPI Lead is to set the structure and foundation for, as well as establishing, the Thermo Fisher Scientific's Continuous Improvement Business System (PPI) for the entire Proteomics Sciences division from the ground up as well as implementing it and owning it over time. In this role, you will work closely with the global PPI business network, business leadership and steering committee to establish and mature the Lean Management System (tiered daily management systems, Gemba walks, and leader standard work) and other coaching tools to facilitate the cultural transformation and achieve site goals and objectives.
Primary Responsibilities
PPI Business System: Work with the leadership team to identify transformational opportunities for business improvements and establish a Continuous Improvement Business System.
Engagement: Drive a culture of continuous improvements in the areas of productivity, customer, finance, people and quality by implementing KPIs.
Lean Support: Provide ongoing Lean support to the business in general and Operations, Commercial and RnD in particular. Work with the expanded team to develop/promote/standardize the Business System further.
PPI Steering Committee: Prioritize improvement opportunities and develop site deployment plan. Lead/work with functional teams to streamline processes to improve customer experience, enable profitable growth and become more efficient.
PPI Maturity Health Assessment: Conduct PPI Maturity Health Assessments on site involving all functions on a yearly basis.
Safety: Work closely with EHS team to establish a Safety-First / zero accident culture and Environmental stewardship
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering, science, operations or business, with evidence of operational, leadership, or professional experience. Master's degree preferred.
A Lean Expert with significant experience (7+ years) and a 'hands-on' track record of implementing successful TPS-based business systems including elements such as:
Lean Leadership (Daily Management, Leader Standard Work, and Gemba Walks).
Strategy Deployment and Value-stream mapping.
Kaizen events, cell design, process and product 3P, Value-Analysis/Value Engineering, Heijunka, and Kanban.
Expertise in problem-solving utilizing a formal program/process.
Proven track record of developing, training, and coaching teams.
Broad knowledge of multi-functional, multi-site, global organizational processes and financial business methods.
Fluent in English and preferably proficient in Swedish.
Operational Management experience is beneficial.
To be successful in this role, you should have a passion for driving improvements and leading change in a complex, global environment. You are a self-directed leader with a proven ability to connect with leadership and manage/influence across all levels of the organization. Finally, you are able to drive strategic thinking and continuous improvement to improve efficiency along the extended value streams.
Why Join Us? At Thermo Fisher Scientific, we value innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. We offer a supportive environment where you can make a significant impact and drive the future of technology and product development.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position. The last application date is the 11th of May 2025.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
