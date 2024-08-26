Power the future as a Quality Control Technician! | Skellefteå
Are you looking for an exciting role where your precision and quality focus can shine? We are currently looking for meticulous and quality-conscious stars who are driven by development and want to be a crucial part of a large production in the green industry. Does this sound like something for you? Welcome with your application!
Position: Quality Control Technician
Location: Skellefteå, Sweden
Employment Type: Consultant via Lernia Bemanning
About the Role:
As a Quality Control Technician or Quality Controller, you will play a crucial role in our chemical laboratory, performing various analyses and tests on incoming materials and production samples. Your primary responsibility will be to inspect and test materials, products, and equipment to ensure they meet our quality standards.
Key Responsibilities:
• Receive and process samples for quality control testing.
• Develop, validate, define, and implement inspection methods for tested materials.
• Perform measurements using various methods and equipment.
• Prepare samples for testing according to established procedures.
• Report test results accurately and in a timely manner.
• Ensure compliance with safety routines in the laboratory.
Skills & requirements
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Bachelor 's degree or Master's degree in a technical or chemical field is preferred
• Previous experience from quality control of details from automotive industry or manufacturing is preferred
To excel in this role, we are looking for candidates who are systematic and eager to learn. As part of our production team, you will play a vital role in maintaining the highest standards of quality and ensuring that our products meet customer expectations. It's important to note that our production runs 24/7, including weekdays, weekends, and holidays. As a result, you must be willing to work rotating shifts, including morning, evening, and night shifts.
We believe you have some previous experience in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, chemistry or similar including laboratory work and as a person you are curious about the world of quality.
About the client
Join our client, the global leader in green battery manufacturing, and be a part of history as we pioneer the first recycling flow for batteries worldwide. As we strive for a sustainable future, effective battery recycling is crucial in minimizing our carbon footprint. Embrace the opportunity to make a real impact on our success story in Sweden, witnessing tangible results from your hard work. Our unique approach involves designing, manufacturing, and recycling everything under one roof, even building our own factories. We seek passionate, smart individuals from all disciplines who want to make a real impact. Our team is dedicated to innovation, hard work, and having fun while making a difference. Join our multicultural team and experience a workplace that values diversity and fosters creativity.
Why Join Lernia Bemanning?
As a consultant with us, you will have a dedicated consultant manager to support your professional development and well-being. Additionally, you'll have an on-site supervisor from the client who will assist you in your daily work.
An employment as a consultant is based on the same laws and regulations as the rest of the job market. We have collective agreements, encompassing insurance, occupational pensions, and labor relations. The difference lies in being employed by Lernia while working as a mobile consultant at one of our clients.
Our current consultants enjoy:
• Good colleagues and team cohesion.
• Varied tasks and a dynamic work environment.
• Opportunities for professional growth and career development.
• Health and wellness benefits.
Application
We would have preferred the CV to be in English!
For questions and inquiries regarding the position, please contact us at: bemanning.skelleftea@lernia.se
We look forward to your application!
Shape the future with us!
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading companies in skills development and staffing solutions. We are present all over the country and offer services in adult education, staffing, recruitment, and transition. As a consultant, you can try different roles, make use of your existing skills, or perhaps take the next step in your career, all while having the same security as with other companies. Welcome to Lernia - together we shape your future! Read more at lernia.se.
