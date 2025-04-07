Power system studies analyst
2025-04-07
Company Description
AFRY is Sweden's largest technical consultancy firm and ranks as the worlds 8th leading engineering company within transmission and distribution (T&D) according to ENR. AFRY is now looking to expand its T&D team in Sweden that is acting as a Centre of Excellence within AFRY 's international operations. In this role you will get the opportunity to work on complex and large projects both in Sweden and internationally. Together with a highly experienced and skilled team you will have the possibility to develop your skills and perspectives.
Job Description
The T&D Sweden department at AFRY consists of 175 employees, The department is spread across seven offices in Sweden, focusing on the integration of renewable energy and the development of sustainable transmission and distribution systems through advanced FACTS and HVDC technologies. We advice Egypt 's EETC on how to expand the country's power grid or input into the development of renewable hybrid parks combining wind, solar and battery solutions.
With renewable electricity generation and global energy demand on the rise, the need for cutting-edge FACTS and HVDC systems continues to grow. The vision of higher penetration of Power Electronic Interfaced Generation is set to expand beyond 2030, and AFRY is committed to Making Future. AFRY is currently looking for a driven senior/specialist power system analyst to join our success story. The team focuses on Network Planning, FACTS, HVDC, Integration of Renewables, Energy Storage Systems, and other Advanced Power Systems Applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct network planning and selectivity studies
Ensure grid code compliance and connection studies
Perform load flow and fault analysis
Conduct stability and reliability assessments
Carry out dynamic performance and transient analysis
Evaluate power quality (harmonics, flicker, etc.)
Investigate system interaction and resonance issues
Participate in control system design and AC/DC integration
Role Overview:
Develop system requirements for clients
Evaluate contractor and supplier submissions
Collaborate on sustainable solutions
Travel domestically and internationally
Maintain long-term customer relationships
Elevate your sales and marketing skills
Qualifications
MSc or PhD in Electrical Power Systems
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in power systems analysis
Proficiency in FACTS, HVDC, and renewable energy systems integration
Expertise in power system simulation tools, such as PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT, EMTP-RV, ETAP, MATLAB, Simulink, RSCAD, etc.
Strong understanding of Power Systems and HV applications
Knowledge and experience in FACTS, HVDC, or RE integration is a plus
Additional Skills for the Specialist Role:
In-depth expertise in some of the above areas
Soft Skills Requirements:
Strong social and analytical skills
Self-driven and results-oriented
Ability to work independently
Proficiency in English, fluency in Swedish (knowledge of other languages is a plus)
Additional information and application process
Depending on your background you could be based in Stockholm, Västerås, Uppsala, Ludvika, Gothenburg or Malmö, with flexibility to work both from our office and from home, in consultation with the manager.
You are welcome to apply by presseing the "apply" bottom below. The last day for application is 2025-04-05.
Contact information
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Avancos. If you would like to know more, please contact recruitment consultant via email alexandra.viklund@avancos.se
or Telefonnummer: +46760063977 or managing partner via email christopher.hager@avancos.se
or Telefonnummer: +46700 947494 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Avancos Scandinavia AB (org.nr 556870-1352)
Afry
