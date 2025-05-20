Power Platform - Developer (Power App/Automate)
2025-05-20
Do you have hands-on experience with Power Apps and Power Automate and want to help drive digital transformation in a global and structured environment? We're now looking for a Power Platform Developer for an assignment where automation and business value are central.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Power Platform Developer, you will play a key role in designing and developing business solutions using Power Apps and Power Automate. Working closely with stakeholders, you'll quickly grasp needs and translate them into scalable, effective solutions. You'll be part of a cross-functional team within our Center of Excellence (CoE), which is currently building up its Power Platform capability. This is an exciting opportunity to shape how we utilize the full potential of the platform across the organization, with a strong focus on automation, integration, and user empowerment through data-driven insights. This is an consultant-assignment for 6 months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, develop, and deploy custom applications and solutions using Power Apps and Power Automate
• Work collaboratively with stakeholders, including business analysts, project managers, and other developers, to gather requirements, provide updates, and deliver solutions that meet business objectives
• Integrate Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services and third-party applications. Automate business processes and workflows using Power Automate
• Provide ongoing technical support, troubleshoot issues, and perform regular maintenance to ensure the reliability and performance of deployed solutions
• Take part of proof-of-concept initiatives with the business and suggest solution designs that involves Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI and Azure services in a hybrid world
• Continuously update your knowledge of the Power Platform and related technologies.
• Help identify and troubleshoot performance issues
• Work closely with support as an escalation point
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in developing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform tools (Power Apps, Power Automate)
• Knowledge of integrating Power Platform solutions with other Microsoft services (e.g., Azure, Dynamics 365) and third-party applications via APIs and connectors
• Expertise in automating business processes using Power Automate, including approval workflows, notifications, and data synchronization
• Ability to analyze complex business problems, design efficient solutions, and implement them effectively
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
• Strong interpersonal skills, with a collaborative approach to working in cross-functional teams
• Microsoft Certifications within PL-100, PL-200, PL-400, PL-600
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from other products in the Power Platform suit like, Copilot Studio, Power Pages and Power BI
• A good understanding of the broader Microsoft cloud eco-system (Microsoft 365, Azure)
• PowerShell skills
• Experience with advanced analytics and machine learning models in Power BI.
• Familiarity with Agile development practices and experience working in Agile teams.
• Understanding of cloud computing concepts and experience with Microsoft Azure.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
