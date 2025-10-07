Power+ Graduate Trainee
2025-10-07
Shape the Future of Sustainable Energy with Hitachi Energy's STEM Power+ Graduate Development Program in Sweden
Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey in the energy sector? Our flagship early career rotational program spans 13 countries, including Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam. As a participant, you'll join an expanding global network, gaining exposure to diverse roles and experiences across various Business Units and Functions at Hitachi Energy.
Program Overview:
Unique Learning Experience: The program offers a distinctive career development journey through three six-month rotations (18 months total). Each rotation focuses on projects that enhance your skillset, allowing you to choose your assignment area. You'll join us as a full-time employee, steering your own career path from day one.
Leadership and Business Acumen: Ideal for those looking to fast-track their leadership potential and gain comprehensive business acumen. The program begins in September 2026, with the first rotation in Ludvika, Sweden. Subsequent rotations may be abroad, depending on project choice and business opportunities.
Responsibilities:
Featured Assignments: Engage in quality engineering, software engineering, consulting, sales, manufacturing operations, project engineering, project management, R&D, and more.
Drive Innovation: Embrace diverse, impactful projects across different Business Units and Functions. Cultivate a passion for learning and transform mistakes into learning opportunities.
Customer and Society Focus: Collaborate with rotational managers and stakeholders to achieve business goals and create new values. Work with cutting-edge technologies like HVDC, transformers, grid protection and control, HV circuit breakers, and more.
People Champion: Participate in Power+ global and local activities. Promote the program using your network and available tools. Build leadership potential through commitment to Our Leadership Pillars and incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into your work.
Your Background:
Master's degree in engineering within STEM fields (e.g., electrical, mechanical, software, industrial, energy systems engineering).
Permanent authorization to work in Sweden.
No more than 2 years of professional experience by the start date.
Proficiency in English; additional languages are advantageous.
High-quality standards, analytical skills, adaptability, team cohesion, leadership potential, and intercultural sensitivity.
Bring your passion and energy to advance a sustainable energy future for all. The energy future starts with you-join us and shape tomorrow today!
Important Information:
Program start date: September 1, 2026.
Application deadline: November 23, 2025.
Assessment center: End of January.
Program manager: Maria-Laura Picciolo maria-laura.picciolo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position and the Power + program. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson+46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +46 107-38 51 42.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
