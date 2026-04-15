Power Electronics System Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an inverter system team in the automotive industry, where electrification, system thinking, and safety are central to the work. In this assignment, you will focus on system design and requirement elicitation for inverter systems, helping shape solutions that are critical to electric drive performance and reliability.
You will work in a technical environment where software, hardware, and system-level decisions need to come together in a structured way. The role involves close collaboration with stakeholders across development and suppliers, with a strong focus on turning needs into clear, usable system requirements and safe design solutions. It is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy complex power electronics challenges and want to contribute in a modern electrification setting.
Job DescriptionYou will work with inverter design at system level.
You will drive requirement elicitation and translate stakeholder needs into clear system requirements.
You will break down requirements into manageable parts that support development and verification.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across functions to create alignment around design and requirements.
You will contribute to system safety design in line with industry standards.
You will support supplier contacts and help ensure smooth technical collaboration.
You will work across both software and hardware perspectives within power electronics.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent degree.
Experience in power electronics software and hardware.
Experience working with electric drive systems.
Experience in requirement management.
Knowledge of ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Experience with Matlab/Simulink.
Experience with Carweaver.
Ability to complete a basic background check covering education, identity, citizenship, and recent employment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7573051-1948495". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9856455