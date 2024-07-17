Postdoctoral Researcher in Distributed Machine Learning
2024-07-17
Project description
The Division of data science and AI (DSAI) is recruiting a postdoctoral researcher within the area of distributed machine learning (ML). The goal of this position is to advance the existing understanding and techniques for performing distributed ML tasks in the current and emerging scenarios. Distributed ML is a rapidly growing field (such as in federated learning), and the research in this area will have a great impact on a wide range of real-world applications. Our interest includes, but is not limited to, developing modern ML methods addressing privacy, data heterogeneity, domain shift, decentralization and communication/computation limitations. As a continuation of an ongoing research about the statistical theory of learning and distributed optimization, this work is intended to extend our recently developed methodologies to the aforementioned research topics.
Information about the division and the department
The division of DSAI at the CSE department is involved in various research activities around topics of data science and artificial intelligence. We strive to advance techniques for machine learning with guaranteed performance through theoretical analysis, and highly welcome collaborative efforts in this area. The candidate will join an ongoing research program about distributed ML, which aims to provide a deeper theoretical insight into this subject, and develop more advanced applied techniques. The DSAI division has a vibrant research environment and the candidate has a possibility of collaboration with PhD students and other researchers. The position is intended for the duration of fall 2024 - fall 2026.
Major responsibilities
The candidate is expected to conduct a research in the above areas, which involve extending our previous results on the performance of distributed ML methods to understand privacy preservation and handling data heterogeneity, among other potential topics. However, the topic of research and the domain of application can be flexible and the candidate is encouraged to suggest and pursue new directions, or develop new collaborative efforts (academic or industrial). The candidate is also expected to assist with supervision of PhD students and be involved, in part, in relevant teaching activities.
Qualifications
We invite candidates with a wide range of relevant background to apply for this position. A PhD degree within a suitable field of research is required, which may include computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar areas. Experience in machine learning, distributed systems or distributed optimization, and familiarity with theoretical analysis methods in machine learning, especially statistical approaches, are highly appreciated. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you are unsure about your qualifications.
Mandatory
Phd degree in computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar areas.
Meritous
Educational background in mathematical optimization, statistics and theory of machine learning
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240435 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 20-08-2024
For questions, please contact:
Docent, Ashkan Panahi, Division of DSAI, CSE, ashkan.panahi@chalmers.se
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
