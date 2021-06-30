Postdoctoral researcher in computer science - Örebro universitet - Sjukgymnastjobb i Örebro
Postdoctoral researcher in computer science
Örebro universitet / Sjukgymnastjobb / Örebro
2021-06-30
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher in computer science for a two year fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology, Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS, http://www.oru.se/aass).
Subject area
The subject area for this position is robust perception and navigation for mobile robots in changing, populated environments.
Background
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree, to consolidate and develop primarily their research skills.
This position is funded in part by the Swedish-funded project NiCE (Robust Navigation in Changing Environments) which will be performed in collaboration with Electrolux and Kollmorgen Automation, and the EU-funded project DARKO (Dynamic Agile Production Robots That Learn and Optimize Knowledge and Operation) together with seven European academic and industrial partners. Both projects strive to develop novel solutions for robots to safely and successfully operate in changing environments shared with humans.
In addition to scientific output in terms of publications, the candidate is expected to contribute to successful project demonstrations. In order to meet these goals, the candidate is expected to have a demonstrated research background and international publications within robotic mapping and localisation. A solid theoretical background and excellent programming skills are also very important, as is the ability to develop real-world systems. It is not necessary to be familiar with the Swedish language, but proficiency in written/spoken English is mandatory.
Qualifications
Those qualified for appointment as a postdoctoral researcher are applicants who have been awarded a doctoral degree in a subject matter relevant for the position or have a degree from abroad deemed to correspond to a doctoral degree. The degree is to have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. If special grounds exist, a person who has been awarded their doctoral degree prior to that should also be considered. Such grounds comprise leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical practice, positions of trust in a trade union or other similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria
A basis for the assessment is the applicant's ability to disseminate information and communicate; collaborate and engage with the wider community; and facilitate utilisation of the university's research; as well as the ability and suitability to cooperate with other members of staff and contribute to the development of university operations.
Particular attention is to be paid to the applicant's prospects of contributing to the future development of both research and education. Importance is also attached to a demonstrated ability and ambition to embark on a career within academia.
Information
This is a fixed-term full-time position for two years. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Martin Magnusson , email: martin.magnusson@oru.se, or Peter Johansson, email: peter.johansson@oru.se.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
Account of research qualifications and experience
Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2021-08-31. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Örebro Universitet
Jobbnummer
5837753
Sökord
