Postdoctoral position-Inverse design in integrated photonics
2025-03-21
The Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for a postdoc position targeting inverse design in integrated photonics. This research is part of the Metapix Excellence Centre (2024-2029) aimed at realizing breakthroughs in integrated photonics. You will thus be part of a team of PhD students and postdocs in a constellation of local theoretical and experimental groups working towards a common goal.
For this postdoc project, we seek a dynamic and motivated candidate with an interest in computational electromagnetism, inverse design, and/or machine learning in the context of integrated photonics. We are looking for someone who wishes to work theoretically in this field, while still maintaining close contact with experiments.
Information about the project and division
Integrated photonics is a vibrant research field dealing with the generation, processing, and detection of light at the chip scale. Inverse design, the computer-aided automatic design of photonic devices, promises the development of a new class of devices and systems with a performance that surpasses limits that today are considered fundamental.
In this postdoc project, the focus will be on implementing inverse design, optimization, and/or machine learning for designing and optimizing devices in integrated photonics, which will be subsequently fabricated and tested by our experimental partners in Metapix.
As a postdoc you will be embedded in the recently funded Metapix center and you will be part of the Condensed Matter and Materials Theory division, a research group tackling questions ranging from nanomechanics to optics and quantum physics. Chalmers University of Technology is a leading research institution in nanoscience and hosts one of Europe's largest and most well equipped clean rooms dedicated to nanofabrication, as well as state-of-the-art high-performance computing equipment.
Main responsibilities
The successful candidate will study and design devices for integrated optics using inverse design and machine learning techniques. The postdoctoral position is a 2-year full-time employment position. We offer a competitive salary, excellent working conditions, and access to world-class facilities and infrastructure. We are looking for a candidate who can start in June 2025, but the starting date is negotiable.
A postdoctoral position is a time-limited research position and an opportunity to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry. The majority of your working time will be devoted to your own research and competence development, but you may also get the opportunity to be involved in the supervision of Ph.D. and M.Sc. students.
Qualifications
The applicant should have, or expect to soon obtain, a Ph.D. degree in physics, photonics, electrical engineering, or a related subject area. The applicant should have solid experience in computational electromagnetism/photonics, inverse design, or machine learning. You will be expected to take initiative, work independently when needed, demonstrate creativity, and take responsibility for your work. You also need to be able to disseminate results and knowledge within the scientific community and to a broader public. To that end, you should have good command of both spoken and written English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. We do not accept Word files, Zip files, or other file formats.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, including complete list of publications;
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Surname)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself;
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results;
• Describe your future goals and future research focus.
Other documents:
• Diplomas and transcripts of records of completed education, and other certificates.
Use the button at the bottom of this page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: April 30th, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Philippe Tassin
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
