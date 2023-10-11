Postdoctoral position in genetic variation of trees
2023-10-11
The Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology was founded in the late 1970s - when the College of Forestry moved to Umeå. The number of employees has since grown steadily is now around 100, including postdoctoral researchers and postgraduate students. In the late 1990s it was decided to join with the Department of Plant Physiology at Umeå University to form a research center, Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC). The Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology moved into the premises adjacent to the partner department and together have developed a close and successful collaboration on research issues, technology platforms, and training of master's and doctoral level students. The international element within UPSC is large, with over 40 nationalities represented.
The department conducts introductory and advanced training in plant physiology, ecophysiology, plant molecular biology, forest genetics and forest biotechnology within the Forestry program and at the master level.
The department offers postgraduate studies in biology, specializing in plant physiology, ecophysiology, plant molecular biology and forest genetics. Postgraduate courses are generally held in cooperation with the Department of Plant Physiology.
For more information about the Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology and UPSC visit www.upsc.se.
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
Duties:
Plant species with long lifespans, such as trees, show amazing plasticity over the course of their existence. Much of this plasticity is thought to come from genetic variability within a tree species. We have only started to realize the enormous variability thanks to whole genome sequencing of spatially separated populations and individuals. One of the fundamental knowledge gaps of today is that we do not have the ability to interpret how differences in DNA sequence result in specific phenotypes, since most genomic variation is found in non-coding regions of the genome. The candidate will combine genomic information with RNA biology resources and will start to link specific genomic variation with molecular mechanisms to fully understand the cause of variations in phenotype between populations.
Qualifications:
The candidate should have a PhD degree in molecular biology or any other relevant field. Previous experience from research in plant molecular biology and bioinformatics will be considered as a merit. Good knowledge of English in both speaking and writing is a prerequisite. Candidates should also have an ability to initiate, plan, and to work in a team and independently. As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
Place of work:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
