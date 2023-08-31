Postdoctor in mathematics
2023-08-31
We are looking for a postdoctor working on Operator algebras. This position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility of an extension.
The position is in the field of operator algebras and associated with the research project "Order theoretic methods in operator algebras" supervised by Prof. Dr. Hannes Thiel and funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at the Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg has about 200 employees and is the largest department of mathematics in Sweden. We conduct successful research in pure and applied mathematics and mathematical statistics. We have an international environment with frequent exchanges with other universities around the world. We provide a friendly, creative, and supportive atmosphere with a steady flow of international guests. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all our activities. We work actively to be a parent-friendly organization.
At the division Analysis and Probability Theory we conduct research in areas such as functional and harmonic analysis, analytic number theory, ergodic theory and dynamical systems, mathematical physics and probability theory.
Major responsibilities
You will conduct research in the group of Professor Hannes Thiel. You are expected to independently develop new ideas in this collaboration.
If the candidate is interested, at most 20% of the time can be spent on teaching and supervision.
Qualifications
A PhD in mathematics or other relevant field, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. A working knowledge of C*-algebras and the Cuntz semigroup is required. On the personal level you should be highly motivated and independent. Your ability to collaborate and to communicate in English will be considered in the assessment.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230487 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-10-13
For questions, please contact:
Professor Hannes Thiel, Analysis and probability, hannes.thiel@chalmers.se
, +46-317725087
Professor Hjalmar Rosengren, Analysis and probability, hjalmar@chalmers.se
, +46-31772535
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
