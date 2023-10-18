Postdoc position, Real time control of 2-wheelers, bikes and E-scooters..
2023-10-18
Postdoc position for you who are genuinely interested to get advanced control theory to work in practice. You will develop and implement algorithms for self-driving bikes, e-scooters and other micro mobility platforms, so that they can be used as test objects in interaction with vehicles.
Project description
This project addresses the challenge of developing test robots capable of realistically imitating humans riding 2-wheelers. This will enable repeatable experiments where the 2-wheeler carries a dummy, for developing and validating active and passive safety systems in cars and trucks as well as studies of drivers' behavior when interacting with these 2-wheelers. Self-driving bikes and E-scooters have in earlier projects been designed and built, but there remains a lot of control design to be done by you. More information on the present state can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/autobikes/project-overview.
We invite applications for a post-doctoral position to participate in the project and, together with students, develop algorithms, perform validation tests, and do tests together with industry partners and their vehicles.
This position offers the possibility to develop classical and learning-based control algorithms, apply the algorithms in real systems, and perform experimental tests together with researchers from industry partners. Furthermore, it gives you experience in supervising and working with graduate and undergraduate students.
The successful candidate will be seated at the Department of Electrical Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology.
Major responsibilities
Develop and implement algorithms to make more advanced control of the 2-wheelers possible.
Collaborate with industry partners to perform tests of their functionality.
Help in supervising students building new types of 2-wheelers or developing functionality for them.
Write interesting papers from the results of all these activities.
Qualifications
PhD in electrical engineering or related field, knowledge of control theory, estimation theory, signal processing, and programming. Also experience in automotive control applications is appreciated.
Ability to initiate new research collaborations is essential.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230610 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-11-30
For questions, please contact:
Professor Jonas Sjöberg, Division of Systems and Control, jonas.sjoberg@chalmers.se
, +46317721855
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
