Postdoc position in Urban Water Engineering
2023-05-16
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The internationally leading Urban Water Engineering research group at Luleå University of Technology has two exciting positions available in stormwater management, this Postdoctoral level and a PhD (ref nr 2001 - 2023) level. Working within the VINNOVA-funded DRIZZLE Centre of Excellence for stormwater management provides an opportunity to work closely with companies, municipalities and researchers in undertaking needs driven research to reduce the risk of flooding in cities, minimize pollution loads discharging to receiving waters, and capture the opportunities that stormwater runoff can offer.
Being part of the group involves working in an international and creative environment, with about 45 staff members from 20 different countries including Swedish and international adjunct professors and 25 doctoral candidates.
Project description
Urban water bodies are sources of drinking and technical water, transportation, and power generation, and also a disposal route for treated and untreated effluents and accidental spills. With over two-thirds of the world's population predicted to live in urban areas by 2050, our approach to managing urban water systems requires a radical overhaul if the ability of this finite resource to deliver these ecosystem services is to be maintained. Urbanization is characterized by the conversion of greenspaces to impermeable roads and buildings, interrupting the functioning of the water cycle. Under rainfall conditions, surface runoff passes over these impermeable surfaces mobilizing pollutants deposited from multiple sources, for example traffic and industry, and is typically discharged to the closest receiving waters without treatment. However, awareness of the benefits of treating urban surface runoff prior to its discharge is gaining increasing attention, from both receiving water protection and opportunities for water reuse perspectives. If these opportunities are to be embraced, robust data sets on the sources, pathways, and treatment of a diversity of urban pollutants are urgently required. An open challenge in addressing this need is the current use of multiple sampling and analytical approaches which limits our ability to integrate and interpret knowledge sets. Involving field sampling, laboratory studies and modelling, your research will investigate the influence of alternative approaches to sample collection, storage, and analysis on stormwater quality data. This new knowledge will be used to optimize data collection, facilitate data analysis, and inform the development of sustainable stormwater management strategies to ensure the health of urban water bodies.
Duties
As a Postdoctoral researcher you independently plan and carry out your research work. Further tasks include the writing of scientific papers and the participation in Swedish and international conferences. You may also have the possibility to teach in undergraduate courses and administrative tasks may be included, up to 20% of fulltime. You will have two supervisors who will support you.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment as postdoctoral researcher you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in in the field of water and environment, natural resources engineering, civil engineering or environmental chemistry. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
The applicant should have the ability to work independently and take own initiatives as well as being able to independently address new research areas. Good oral and written skills in English are essential to facilitate presentation of research outcomes in international conferences and scientific papers. It is advantageous if you have knoweldege of:
• environmental chemcial behaviour / fate modelling
• nature-based solutions for stormwater management
• working with large hydrological, meteorological, or environmental measurement data sets
Swedish language skills are a merit since there are many contacts with Swedish municipalities and companies. We expect you to have a driving license or take driving license as soon as possible. The applicant should be able provide two reference persons on request.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years with placement in Urban Water Engineering in Lulea.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Associate Professor Helene Österlund (+46)920- 49 2294 Helene.Osterlund@ltu.se
Professor Maria Viklander (+46)920-49 1634 Maria.Viklander@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
For full advertisement please go to: https://www.ltu.se/ltu/Lediga-jobb?l=en
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: June 7, 2023
