Postdoc position in environmental assessment of electric aviation
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg
2024-05-03
Electric aviation has emerged as one of the most promising paths towards reducing climate change and other environmental impacts related to aviation. In this project, you will play a central role in the assessment of this emerging technology. You will have the potential to influence the development of the aviation sector while sharpening your skills in environmental assessment, particularly life cycle assessment. You will do so while working with leading experts in the field, providing you with unique perspectives and experiences sought after in academia and industry alike.
Project description
This project will be an important building block in the pursuit of a more sustainable aviation. The project will generate insights into what the impacts of electric aviation are and how they can be reduced. The research departs from prospective life cycle assessment, applying upscaling approaches and prospective databases. The work is expected to result in concrete assessments and design recommendations that are relevant to decision-makers and industry actors. One study will focus on near-commercial hybrid-electric aircraft developed by a collaborating company. The other study will investigate the more long-term potential of electric aviation for the future based on scenarios for battery development. The project builds on previous research and ongoing collaborations, providing a strong foundation for contributing to the electric aviation and prospective life cycle assessment fields.
Information about the division and the department
The position is located at the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis at the Department of Technology Management and Economics. At the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis, we research environmental and sustainability assessment of various technical systems to evaluate environmental problems and resource limitations. This is done using a systems approach that includes not only technology but also actors (organizations, groups, and individuals) and natural systems in our analyses. The division's work requires interdisciplinary efforts, which is reflected in our team's composition spanning engineering, natural, and social sciences. We are united by applying systems-based approaches and striving towards a sustainable future.
Major responsibilities
In the project, you will work on designing studies, gathering data, modeling, performing calculations, and communicating the results to other researchers and societal actors through both scientific and popular science articles, presentations, as well as participating in international conferences. For this position, communication and collaboration with a reference group of experts will also be an integral part of the work. The exact content of the studies will be determined in consultation with the project leader and the reference group. The work is expected to result in at least two scientific articles, based on the results of the research. The position includes occasional teaching in the department's undergraduate courses (totaling approximately 10 percent of the working hours).
Qualifications
We are looking for you who has a Ph.D. degree with a focus on environmental or sustainability assessment, environmental systems analysis, industrial ecology, and/or life cycle assessment. Skills in life cycle assessment is a requirement, and knowledge about prospective life cycle assessment is a plus. We furthermore expect you to be skilled in academic writing and having good written and spoken communication skills in English. If you are passionate about making a difference and want to be at the forefront of life cycle assessment for guiding transitions, this project is the next step in your career.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240287 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-30
Applications will be considered continuously.
For questions, please contact:
Rickard Arvidsson, rickard.arvidsson@chalmers.se
