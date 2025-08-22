Postdoc position in efficient simulation of noisy quantum circuits
We are seeking a postdoc to co-design efficient and realistic simulation algorithms for noisy quantum circuits in superconducting hardware, combining quantum modeling with hardware-aware performance engineering. The work involves simulations for quantum error correction and mid-circuit operations, and will require both low-level optimization skills (e.g., SIMD, GPU, FPGA) and an understanding of quantum simulation trade-offs. The role supports integration with a 25-qubit chip and involves close collaboration with physicists and engineers to push the boundaries of scalable, high-fidelity quantum simulations.
Information about the project
This project is part of QuantumStack, a 5-year project funded by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research, with the aim of developing a full software stack for programming quantum computers. The project is integrated with the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year, billion-SEK initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology, and to build a Swedish quantum computer. Our ambitious goal at Chalmers is to build this quantum computer with 100 superconducting qubits and to apply it to real computational problems that cannot be efficiently solved on a conventional computer. Such computationally hard problems are found, e.g., in optimization, quantum chemistry, materials science, machine learning, etc.
Building a quantum computer requires a multi-disciplinary effort involving experimental and theoretical physicists, electrical and microwave engineers, computer scientists, software engineers, and researchers in materials science and nanotechnology. We are developing the superconducting quantum devices, control circuits, firmware, and methods required to make the quantum computer a reality.
The person taking this position will be working with the team at the computer science and engineering department mostly on the performance engineering and hardware-aware code optimizations to achieve scalability in terms of the simulator systems. The work will be done in close collaboration with the physics team to be able to develop optimizations also at the algorithmic level in a co-design way. Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the work, we are looking for a person with a background in performance engineering and high-performance computing hardware (high-performance CPUs and GPUs) as well modeling of quantum computer systems. This can be either a holder of a PhD in computer science and/or engineering (computer architecture and HPC related topics) with knowledge in quantum computing or a PhD in physics (quantum computing related topic) with knowledge in HPC systems and performance engineering.
Information about the division and the department
At Chalmers, this particular part of the project will be run in the Division of Computer Networks and Systems within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Within the Division we have four faculty members, four postdocs and eleven PhD students who are engaged in research in computer architecture. The funding for the group comes mostly from national and EU projects. The faculty members have been awarded prestigious grants for their research such as the ERC advanced grant and also participate in top EU projects such as the European Processor Initiative (EPI) and other EuroHPC projects. The results of the research work are published in highly-ranked conferences and journals in the field.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to develop efficient simulation algorithms for quantum computers. This will include both analytical and numerical work, as well as the execution of these algorithms on advanced hardware for optimizing the execution. You may also help in supervising PhD students and/or master's students working on related topics.
Qualifications
• PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Physics, or neighboring fields (obtained before employment begins)
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
• Ability to program in high-level languages such as Python and C/C++
• Knowledge of GPU programming.
• Experience in application performance profiling.
Desired qualifications:
• Experience from working on quantum computing
• Experience in FPGA development.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please click here to go to the Chalmers vacancy website.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: November 2, 2025
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Pedro Trancoso, Computer and Network Systems division at CSE,ppedro@chalmers.se
Assoc. Prof. Mats Granath, University of Gothenburg,Mats.Granath@physics.gu.se
