Postdoc Position In Development Of High Burn Up Structure Simfuel Analogues
2024-09-20
Nuclear energy is a versatile, flexible, and low-carbon power source that plays a critical role in the transition toward a decarbonized economy. A key aspect of ensuring the safety and efficiency of nuclear power is understanding the behavior of nuclear fuel at high burn-up levels. Such insights are vital for extending the safe operating range of nuclear fuel and for the handling of post-irradiation materials.
Project overview
The primary objective of this project is to develop a novel process for producing plutonium-bearing UO2 SIMFuel pellets. This process will focus on controlling the metal content, metal distribution, and microstructure of the pellets to better simulate real-world conditions.
Spent nuclear fuel contains a complex mixture of chemical elements and microstructural characteristics. To study the impact of individual elements on fuel behavior, simplified fuel analogs, known as SIMFuels, are often employed. These analogs allow for detailed research without the significant challenges posed by handling real irradiated fuel.
In this project, homogeneous U-Pu oxide fuel will be fabricated and thoroughly characterized. The aim is to produce nanometric (U,Pu)O2 solid solution particles, which will be sintered into pellets with an ultra-fine grain size to mimic high burn-up structure zones found in spent nuclear fuel. This work will contribute to advancing the understanding of microstructural features in spent fuel, which have yet to be accurately reproduced in simulated systems.
This position is funded by the Swedish Radiation Protection Authority and will be carried out within the Nuclear Chemistry Group at the Division of Energy and Materials, Chalmers University of Technology.
About the division and the research group
The Division of Energy and Materials, Nuclear Chemistry and Industrial Materials Recycling group at the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering covers a broad range of research topics. We have more than 50 years of experience in these fields and we are driven by curiosity and boldness. Our research (aside hydrometallurgy applied in various non-nuclear applications), is devoted to the development of a closed nuclear fuel cycle (fuel research, waste management through recycling of spent nuclear fuel for separation for transmutation, novel fuel developments, final repository research) as well as safety of reactors from chemical point of view (current and Gen IV systems) as well as research on severe nuclear accidents.
Key responsibilities
As a Postdoc, your work will focus on key scientific questions related to your project. Specifically, you will investigate direct oxide precipitation from oxidation-state-controlled actinide solution mixtures. This work will involve handling highly radioactive materials, requiring operations in specialized glovebox systems.
In addition to your research, you will help maintain the laboratory systems to ensure a safe working environment. You are also expected to provide mentorship and support to PhD and Master's students, particularly in scientific integrity, subject knowledge, and safe laboratory practices.
Qualifications
To be considered for this position, you must hold a doctoral degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Nuclear Chemistry, Nuclear Physics, Reactor Physics, or a closely related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). A background in solution chemistry, solid-state chemistry, and electrochemistry is highly desirable.
Hands-on experience in practical chemical laboratory work is essential. Applications lacking documented lab work experience will not be considered.
You should also demonstrate the ability to work in a multicultural environment. Fluency in English is required, and knowledge of a Nordic language is a plus.
Terms of employment
This postdoctoral position is a full-time, temporary role for two to three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240516 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 19 October, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Marcus Hedberg, Nuclear Chemistry and Industrial Materials Recyclingmarhed@chalmers.se Ersättning
