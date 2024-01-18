Postdoc in software development for radiation physics
2024-01-18
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organization, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organization and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The ESS Spallation Physics Group invites applications for a Postdoc in software development for radiation physics. The Spallation Physics Group has the responsibility for spallation physics related topics ESS wide. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Activation and inventory calculations of radionuclides around the facility.
• Particle transport calculations to optimize the output of the target-moderator-reflector system, life-time estimates for irradiated components, shielding and activation calculations.
• Development of computer tools and thermal and cold neutron scattering cross-sections (scattering kernels) for particle transport simulations.
• Experimental verification and development of new moderator-reflector systems and other spallation physics related concepts.
• Study of materials of interest for the operations and the performance of the facility.
• Interface to the neutron scattering instrument teams to provide source terms for the instrument optimizations.
As part of these efforts we are developing software for quick and efficient characterization of radioactive material throughout the facility. We will use this tool to generate radionuclide vectors for free release and storage of radioactive material.
The successful candidate will be part of the Spallation Physics Group and also work closely with the Radiation Protection Group. The new employee will work on the development of the software, which requires strong knowledge of computer programming techniques. In addition, this also involves Monte-Carlo simulations and activation calculations, such as PHITS/MCNP and DCHAIN-PHITS/CINDER, in order to support the development of the software, and thus knowledge of radiation physics is preferred. The main aim is to provide user-friendly software that can be utilized by non-experts in the fields of Monte-Carlo simulations/activation calculations in order to generate radioactive isotope radionuclide vectors at any location throughout the facility and in a timely manner. In addition, a significant part of the work will be carrying out through validation studies of the newly developed software.
About you
The successful candidate will fulfil the following requirements:
• PhD or equivalent experience in computer science, physics, chemistry or nuclear engineering.
• Advanced knowledge in programming languages such as Python, C++, and FORTRAN, object oriented programming, and the development of graphical interfaces.
• Experience in using activation codes, such as DCHAIN-PHITS or CINDER, to calculate nuclide inventories.
• Knowledge in radiation transport codes such as PHITS, MCNP(X) and Fluka.
• Ability to develop solutions for evolving designs and requirements.
• Fluency in written and spoken English
• Experience from working in an international environment
In addition to the above, knowledge of radiation measurement methods and high-performance computing techniques, and experience with nuclear data is advantageous but not a requirement.
This position suits a proactive person who has the ability to keep deadlines. You are used to taking initiatives and working independently. At the same time communication and enjoying working as part of a team is important.
This is a two year fixed-term position based in Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique "Big Science" project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application by 1 March, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/page/hiring-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Group Leader for ESS Spallation Physics Günter Muhrer at gunter.muhrer@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
