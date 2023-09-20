Postdoc In Pfas Removal Using Electrochemical Methods
Do you want to develop a green, facile and scalable electrochemical method to synthesize electroactive high-entropy oxide materials? Do you want to prepare a novel hybrid anode electrode by the integration of meso-porous high-entropy oxide with graphene-based nano-porous filter membrane? Do you want to design and fabricate a demo system for the efficient remediation of PFAS pollutants with low energy consumption? Apply now for this exciting postdoc position!
Project description
PFAS are a large family of synthetic chemicals that are widely used in applications including textiles, leather, paper packaging, detergents, paints, and cosmetics. PFAS consist of a carbon chain in which hydrogen atoms are entirely or partly replaced by fluorine atoms. The bond between carbon and fluorine is incredibly strong, making PFAS as a group highly stable, persistent substances. These harmful chemicals are frequently detected in Sweden and have already threatened the public drinking water supply. The aim of this project is to develop innovative entropy-stabilized oxides (i.e., high-entropy oxides) and graphene hybrid anode materials for water purification, specifically targeted for the removal of PFAS from the drinking water, by the electrochemical advanced oxidation process. A postdoc researcher with proven research experience on electrodeposition of functional oxides, is now required to implement the research activities in this interesting project.
Information about the division and the department
The main competencies at the department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction, Form and Function, Modeling and Simulation, Product Development, Material, Production and in the interaction between these areas. The research develops the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
The division of Materials and Manufacture is a part of the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterisation to machining of primarily materials. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives.
Major responsibilities
You will be a part of the Division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers University of Technology. The major part of your time will be devoted to your research project, where you will be expected to plan, perform and disseminate your work in small and large collaborative environments. Supervision of MSc and PhD students can be a part of the work.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
You must have a PhD degree in Electrochemistry, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Physics or equivalent. You should have extensive experience of the techniques relevant for the position and very good communication and collaborative skills. In particular, experience of electro-deposition of functional oxides is compulsory. Previous experience of two-dimensional materials like graphene is a merit. Excellent oral and written reporting in English is required. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230537 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-10-20
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Sheng Guo, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science, sheng.guo@chalmers.se
Dr. Zhenyuan Xia, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science, zhenyuan@chalmers.se
Prof. Thomas Pettersson, Water Environment Technology, Architecture and Civil Engineering,thomas.pettersson@chalmers.se
Prof. Uta Klement, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science, uta.klement@chalmers.se
