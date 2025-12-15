Postdoc in computational mathematics
Do you want to contribute to groundbreaking research in the development of a theoretical framework and numerical algorithms for evolving stochastic manifolds? This is an exciting opportunity for a postdoctoral position at the Division of Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Department of Mathematical Sciences.
About us
The Department of Mathematical Sciences is a joint department of the University of Gothenburg and Chalmers. We provides a strong and dynamic environment where research, education, and societal collaboration meet. Mathematical sciences investigate the fundamental concepts and laws that shape our understanding of the world, from abstract structures to concrete models of reality. Mathematics and statistics are essential across natural sciences, technology, social sciences, economics, and medicine, and basic research in these fields is crucial for future innovations.
Within the Department, the Division of Applied Mathematics and Statistics conducts research ranging from fundamental theory to applied projects linked to societal needs. Key areas include computational mathematics, optimisation, biomathematics, statistics, and data science, supported by an active PhD programme. Our interdisciplinary expertise fosters extensive national and international collaborations, and several research initiatives have led to innovation, knowledge transfer, and successful commercialisation.
About the research project
We will recruit one postdoc in mathematics to work with Annika Lang on a project on time-evolving stochastic manifolds funded by the European Research Council (ERC Consolidator Grant).
We are looking for a strong candidate to work in a team on the interdisciplinary StochMan project that integrates elements of stochastic analysis, geometry, partial differential equations, and computational mathematics. An important aspect of the ongoing research is solving stochastic partial differential equations on surfaces, e.g., with surface finite element methods.
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics or a related topic, or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Strong background in mathematics, supported by publications in peer-reviewed journals. Please, include all relevant work in your application such as articles and your PhD thesis (provide an English summary if the thesis is not in English) that you have authored or co-authored.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in some of the following areas is meritorious: stochastic analysis, numerical analysis, differential geometry, computational methods for stochastic (partial) differential equations, random fields, programming, mathematical statistics.
What you will do
You are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in written form. As a postdoc you will work relatively independently and might get involved in supervision of Master's and PhD students. Teaching, primarily on the undergraduate level, may be included up to 20% upon the agreement with the candidate.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years. The current postdoc salary at the department is 42900 SEK.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
Degree certificates and grade transcripts (master's, PhD)
CV (max 2 pages)
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Personal letter (max 2 pages)
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than January 31, 2026
For questions please contact:
Annika Lang https://www.math.chalmers.se/~langa/
Irina Pettersson https://www.chalmers.se/personer/irinap/
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
