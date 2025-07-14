PLM Business Architect Digital Thread & Strategy
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Ludvika Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Ludvika
2025-07-14
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
You will be part of our global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Digital Thread team, driving the transformation of how we develop, manage, and deliver product data across the entire value chain. This role is central to shaping the future of our product data ecosystem, enabling digital continuity from engineering to manufacturing, supply chain, and service. You will work closely with senior stakeholders across the business to align strategy, architecture, and execution.
"This is a strategic role at the intersection of business and technology. You will help us define the future of digital product development and PLM - and ensure we deliver real value across the organization." - Stefan Cedergren, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Define the target state architecture for PLM and Digital Thread, ensuring alignment with enterprise strategy and business objectives.
Translate strategic goals into actionable business capability models, roadmaps, and value streams across engineering, operations, and digital transformation.
Lead initiatives for PLM process and data harmonization, enabling traceability from concept to manufacturing to service.
Collaborate with cross-functional leaders to define capability ownership, maturity models, and governance frameworks.
Serve as a strategic advisor to senior stakeholders, facilitating architecture governance and decision-making forums.
Support the evaluation and implementation of enabling technologies such as PLM platforms and product data governance tools.
Your background
Master's degree in Engineering, Business, Information Systems, or a related field.
15+ years of experience in PLM, business architecture, or enterprise transformation roles.
Deep understanding of PLM systems (e.g., Siemens Teamcenter), digital thread concepts, and product data management.
Proven ability to translate strategy into execution in complex, cross-functional environments.
Experience from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, energy, or automotive.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence at senior levels.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Due to the summer holiday period, we will begin reviewing applications after the summer break. We kindly inform you that this may result in some delays in the recruitment process. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you in August!
Recruiting manager Stefan Cedergren, stefan.cedergren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9427747