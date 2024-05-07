PLC Engineer
2024-05-07
Minnovation International AB is now searching for an experienced PLC Engineer for our business partner.
Job location: Skellefteå
Job Description:
1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors;
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06
E-post: resume@minnov.se
