Player Support Agent (Contract)
2023-07-17
About the job
As a Player Support agent, you will be supporting the players of Helldivers 2, assisting them with queries regarding gameplay, purchasing, technical troubleshooting, and other miscellaneous game-related questions. You will also be responsible for assisting in the creation and upkeep of a robust Knowledge base and numerous FAQ articles. As this is a new team within the studio you will have the chance to contribute by collaborating on new workflows and procedures.
Each team member at Arrowhead is passionate about making an effort in order to create great games. To achieve this, we believe it is important to have dedicated, friendly and helpful people around you. We offer a thrilling and creative environment where passionate game developers work to provide high quality gameplay experiences.
What you'll be doing
As a Player support agent you will be;
• Using Zendesk and our internal tools help players of Helldivers 2 and other Arrowhead titles with Technical and In-game related support queries;
• Assisting our partners at Sony and dealing with escalated issues that they are unable to resolve regarding Helldivers 2;
• Assisting in the creation and upkeep of Knowledge Base and FAQ articles to enable our players to Self-service their general support question.
Requirements
Do you see yourself in the following;
• 1-2 years customer service experience;
• Excellent written and verbal English skills;
• Being well versed in collaborating in a multinational environment;
• A passion for video games! Bonus points if you are a fan of tactical shooters.
Practical information
Scope: Contract or fixed term employment for six months to be assessed in terms of business need after this.
Location: Stockholm
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
In your application, please focus on why your skills and experiences would be great for this role and why you would like to join Arrowhead Game Studios. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit, so it is recommended you apply as soon as possible. Ersättning
