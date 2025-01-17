Platform Support Developer
2025-01-17
Odevo is a group of exciting brands with a shared vision of challenging the status quo in the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovative software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. Our cloud-based platform is unique, and we have proven ourselves as a leading and innovative player in a brief time. Our global product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. Together, we will continue to challenge and change this industry. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role Are you a techie who enjoys variation and growth, both personally and professionally? Join a fast-growing, global market leader for an engaging kick-start to your career. As a Platform Support Developer, you will be part of a dedicated team responsible for our unique platform. You will primarily work with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd line support and maintenance support for internal and external SaaS customers. The role includes bug fixes and maintenance with a focus on both Backend and Frontend. The work varies a lot, so you will be handling diverse tasks at the same time, meaning you will keep updated, learn, and develop constantly.
Our product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. The platform is unique in the sense that it is developed specifically for property management. In a very short time, we have positioned ourselves as a leading and innovative player in the market. We have great plans and tremendous growth and will continue our global expansion.
What do we expect of you?We believe you are a positive, humble and responsible person who enjoys taking your own initiative, who can drive ideas from start to finish, and be a team player. You strive to develop yourself both personally and technically, and you enjoy helping others. You are a great communicator who can explain complex concepts to all kinds of users, no matter their knowledge level.
Ideally, you have a technical background or education.
Any kind of Customer Service experience.
Knowledge in programming and/or web development (PHP/Angular).
A genuine interest in technology.
Ability to express yourself clearly in English and Swedish both verbally and in writing.
It's also great if you have previous experience in technical support.
Any knowledge from our tech stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP/Slim and Angular), is also very appreciated.
What we offer Hybrid setting - you'll be part of a team that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
We find great value in working closely with our Stockholm-based team in person. At the same time, we understand the need to focus deeply without interruptions. Therefore, the team works according to a hybrid setup, combining the best of both worlds, with the flexibility to work both at the office and from home.
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.This is a great opportunity to grow your skills and, in the long term, potentially step into a developer role within one of our brilliant product teams.
