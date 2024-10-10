Platform Engineer/DevSecOps Engineer
We are looking for a Platform engineer/DevSecOps engineer with 5-10 years of experience in Linux/Windows, infrastructure, automation and coding to join our journey.You will work with future engineers together with a passionate team. We are looking for you who have worked with development in Linux/Windows with a focus on DevOps and who are interested in a new career opportunity.
Your profile
Have work experience of DevSecOps/Agile teams.Have practical work experience on Public Cloud (AWS, Azure).Good understanding of network components such as DNS, load balancing, firewalls and certificate management.Knowledge of security management and monitoring of applications with service-based architecture.Practical experience in database management (relational and document databases).Technical skills (have a good understanding of most of these categories)
• Infrastructure as Code (IaC) - Ansible, Terraform.
• Knowledge of public clouds: AWS, Azure, Google (ideally knowledge of one of them).
• Operating system: Linux or Windows.
• Microservices (Kubernetes and Docker).- CI/CD tools Examples: Jenkins, Github, Github Actions, GitLab, MS Devops (TFS, VSTS).
• Artifact management tools: Artifactory, Nexus, SVN, MS Devops (TFS, VSTS)
• Centralized logging tools Example: Splunk, Datadog, Cloudwatch, ELK Stack, Graphana, Prometheus
• Databases: Oracle, MySql, PostgresSQL, MSSQL, MariaDB, MongoDB.
• Process tools: JIRA, Confluence, MS DevOps (TFS, VSTS), GitLab
• Development methods: SAFe, Agile, Scrum, DevSecOps
• Scripting languages: Python, Bash, PowerShell, C++, C# or Java
• Proficient in Swedish both verbally and in writing
Why Nexer?Within Nexer, a stated challenge permeates all assignments and the company as a whole: if there is a smarter solution, we will find it. A quest that challenges us every day and allows us to think outside the box and, together with our customers, make the bold decisions needed to drive development.
From developing a new system to designing an online store or anything else, we offer problem solving where our broad and cutting-edge expertise in technology comes into its own. Our assignments often have an international character, so fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English is a natural part of the job. The consultancy assignments are partly at our office and mostly at our client's premises, so travel in the local area is part of everyday life.
