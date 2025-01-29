Platform Engineer
2025-01-29
We are looking for a Platform Engineer for a global company in Stockholm with 100% remote work possibility.
Job Requirements:
Experienced (5+ years) platform engineer or software engineer with advanced Cloud & DevOps experience, or similar role with a focus on scalable systems, automation and cloud infrastructure.
Extensive experience with cloud platforms (at least one of GCP, Azure, AWS, in order of preference)
Strong engineering mindset of building scalable and high-quality software products, following best practices like code structure, design patterns, testing etc.
Expert in Python, so you can refactor and optimize other people's code. Also, advanced knowledge of at least one type-safe programming language (bonus points for Go, and/or Rust)
Exceptional communication skills in English, you are able to collaborate effectively across teams, and can discuss issues with other experts as well as break down complex problems for non-technical stakeholdersYou passionately test your code and prefer to follow test-driven development
You have hands-on experience with DevOps and CI/CD & infrastructure automation using tools and frameworks like GitHub Actions, Gitlab CI, Terraform, Docker
Nice to have:
Solid understanding of security best practices in cloud and ML environments
Proficiency in containerization (Docker) and orchestration (k8s) frameworks for scaling ML workflows
Experience with any of deep learning, graph NNs, LLMs, knowledge graphs, RAGsProven expertise building and maintaining platforms for ML applications
Experience with ML orchestration tools such as MLflow, Kubeflow, or Apache AirflowFamiliarity with model versioning, A/B testing, and model monitoring strategies
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso with 100% remote work possibility. Start is in February 2025, 10 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
