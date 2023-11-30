Platform Engineer
2023-11-30
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Senior Software Engineer to become part of our tight-knit Platform team in Gothenburg. In this team, we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for their members to do their best work.
The role
As a software engineer in the Platform team you will balance between a birds eye view of our applications as well as diving deep into technical issues when needed. The team is often in charge of prototyping and implementing new technologies, so no two weeks are the same. In collaboration with colleagues you will work to improve our systems, tools and processes to simplify for the development teams implementation and deployment of new functionality, to a variety of locations, such as: Openstack on-prem, AWS, our in-house data centers etc.
The software engineer role is independent and your support will be provided through automation using building systems, pipelines and refactoring of existing code. If you also have an interest in really high scalable and distributed technologies like high throughput messaging (i.e. Kafka) and NoSQL databases (i.e. Scylla/Singlestore) you will really enjoy working with us.
Main tech stack: Java/Python, Kubernetes, Jenkins/Harness, scripting languages.
Requirements
B.S. in Computer Science, even though we value practical knowledge more than formal education
Deep knowledge of how software works in production, hence 5+ years of industry experience in software engineering are required
Development experience in one or more programming languages; Java is a must-have, but Python or C Sharp are also welcome
Design and implementation of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
Previous experience of scalable web applications
We operate in a mixed Linux environment in our data centers and AWS, so work experience of these, will be considered a plus
You like to share knowledge, support your team-mates, are curious and willing to learn on things of deep complexity
Excellent communication skills in English
Work permit in Sweden or EU when applying for this position.
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a gang of +100 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
Etraveli Group is a company that really wants to contribute to you reaching your full potential.
Our brand new office is located in Merkurhuset in Gothenburg a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after works activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackatons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things. That's why we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if the accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
