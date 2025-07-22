Platform and Application Engineer
Join BLIXT - Powering the Future of Electricity | Platform and Application Engineer - Kista, Sweden
We are on a mission to redefine how the world manages and distributes electricity. With our revolutionary solid-state technology platform that enables real-time control of current and voltage, we are building the foundation for a more reliable, flexible, and efficient electricity infrastructure.
From multi-functional switchgear to next-gen battery system architectures, our innovations are shaping a smarter, more sustainable energy future. We are looking for a talented Platform and Application Engineer to join our growing tech team in Kista.
Your Role:
As a Platform and Application Engineer, you'll be a key player in designing and optimising the infrastructure that drives groundbreaking energy solutions. You'll work closely with with the team to ensure smooth deployments, robust systems, and seamless automation across the board.
You will also be involved in designing and building our user facing web application
What You'll Bring:
5+ years of hands-on experience in DevOps, infrastructure engineering, and web application design
Expertise in Golang, Kubernetes, Terraform, and infrastructure-as-code (IAC) tools like Ansible
Experience with at least one of AWS, Azure or GCP
Proficiency in shell scripting, Python, and working with YAML configurations
Solid understanding of networking, cyber security standards, and best practices
Experience with SQL databases, MQTT, Kafka, and Grafana is a strong plus
A proactive, self-motivated mindset with excellent problem-solving abilities
Strong collaboration and communication skills - you know how to work across teams and build reliable systems together
Why Join?
Be part of a mission-driven company transforming global energy infrastructure
Collaborate with a passionate, interdisciplinary team of innovators
Enjoy a dynamic, fast-growing environment with significant opportunities for impact Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
E-post: pejob@blixt.tech Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blixt Tech AB
(org.nr 559149-3233), https://blixt.tech
Torshamnsgatan 30 A (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
9434819