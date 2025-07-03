Plants Project Manager Hvdc
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy, our success is driven by the dedication and competence of our people. We believe in leaders who focus on developing and empowering their teams while upholding our core values.
Be the glue that unites our Plants & Civil design team, bridging Electromechanical, Electrical (Station Auxiliary Power), and Civil Design (including auxiliary systems), both internally but also towards external stakeholders. Take the lead in managing scope, cost, and time while guiding the team to the finish line. Tackle exciting challenges together with the team, stay ahead of the game, grow in a dynamic, constantly evolving environment and have fun along the journey.
In this role, you will report directly to the Global Manager of Plants Project Management. You will be working with a tender or a project along with an appointed plants team, close to Plants Lead Engineer and Project Engineering Manager, as well as have interactions with all other relevant internal and external stakeholders.
How you will make an impact
Be a driven proactive project manager for your Plants and Civil design team by cultivating camaraderie and promoting transparency
Develop and communicate a robust project execution strategy for Plants and Civil scope aligned with Hitachi Energy values, perform proactive risk and change management (with cooperation with the team) to achieve on time delivery within defined budget and quality standards
Lead the team to ensure the internal processes are followed to ultimately the desired quality in the deliverables
Cross functional cooperation, collaboration and coordination for needed input for Plants and Civil departments
Follow up and report the project and/or tender progress to relevant stakeholder within the organization
Interface coordination and performing specific tasks towards our platform builders (in offshore projects), or support our civil design team towards civil partner/sub supplier
Your background
Bachelor of Science Engineering or Project management background
Experience in Project management in larger projects, leading a technical team or project
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond
You understand deadlines, budgetary constraints and have a strong sense of responsibility and strategic thinking, and you are comfortable with taking informed decisions for and with your team
Speaking and writing English fluently is required since you will be part of a global team where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time with quality in a dynamic environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Berna Kucukkaragoz, berna.kucukkaragoz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
