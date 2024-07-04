Plant Coordinator
2024-07-04
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES!
GTO International Manufacturing (IM) is an organization with colleagues from many parts of the world that truly embrace diversity as a success factor. Our aspiration is to be an attractive employer for all genders and cultures in line with the Volvo Group values.
The GTO International Manufacturing focus is to support the Sales & Marketing organization by being present with assembly operations in the local market when required. We operate some fully Volvo owned plants in South Africa, India, Algeria, United States and Australia as well as Joint Ventures in Saudi Arabia. We also support KD assembly worldwide together with Private Partners. Our industrial development teamwork close to all sales organizations investigating localization needs, both change in existing footprint as well as expansion to new markets.
GTO IM Manufacturing Engineering department oversees manufacturing engineering activities necessary to secure the production in the different KD-plants. It includes layouts, assembly processes and documentation, tooling and equipment, support on site when needed to secure the start of production of new plants and new products and product maintenance.
Who are you?
Do you have engineering experience from the production environment and would like to contribute to production stability?
We are looking for an experienced person who enjoys working in a global context and sees the benefit of building strong relationships. A team player with strong drive to deliver on commitments and prioritizing our customers.
In our team you will work in a creative networking atmosphere and now we are looking for an engineer to be located in Gothenburg supporting the KD plants.
Key responsibilities
Provide production and engineering support to KD-factories, coordinate and drive long term development work within the area of responsibility.
The responsibility also includes participating in start-up projects of new KD-factories as well as the introduction of new products into existing factories.
Main activities
Coordinate product introductions (e.g., tooling, DCN's).
Develop and evaluate product & process documentation.
Participate in product and process projects.
Provide factories with relevant information linked to batch deliveries.
Assist and educate in connection with product and process changes.
Support the KD-plants regarding layout, equipment, and breakdown levels.
Be KD-plants representative in contacts within GTO/GTT.
Contribute with engineering advise to give KD-plants prerequisites to meet their KPI targets.
Develop KD-plants towards GTO strategies and wanted positions.
Critical experience and competence
Good understanding of truck final assembly and cab trim processes.
Volvo Performance System (VPS) knowledge.
Global Trucks Operations engineering work experience or equivalent is an advantage.
Vehicle development process and parts documentation (KOLA) knowledge.
Calibration process experience is an advantage.
Business and customer oriented with ability to organize and lead tasks.
Open multi-cultural flexible mind-set.
Autonomous and able to self-learning.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
