Plant and Equipment Manager
Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial / Byggjobb / Solna Visa alla byggjobb i Solna
2026-08-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job
Would you like to play a key role in some of Scandinavia's most complex and exciting infrastructure projects? Itinera S.p.A Scandinavia Branch is seeking an experienced Plant and Equipment Manager to oversee our fleet of machinery and equipment and contribute to the successful delivery of major construction and infrastructure projects.
Main Responsibilities as a Plant and Equipment Manager
• Manage the company fleet of plant, machinery and equipment
• Plan and coordinate equipment resources across projects
• Ensure preventive maintenance and repairs
• Manage procurement, leasing and disposal of machinery
• Monitor costs, utilization and efficiency
• Ensure compliance with safety and legal requirements
Your Profile
• Several years of experience in plant and equipment management within construction, civil engineering or infrastructure
• Leadership or supervisory experience
• Strong technical knowledge of construction machinery
• Experience with budgeting and resource planning
• Fluent in English
• Valid Category B driving licence
• Is careful, responsible, and quality-conscious
• Has good teamwork skills and a strong safety mindset
What We Offer
As an international company, we offer a truly global environment, reflected in both our offices and projects. You will have many opportunities to collaborate with colleagues from different parts of the world, supporting both your personal and professional growth. We are covered by a collective bargaining agreement and offer a wellness allowance.
Information and Application
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Itinera's HR department at Hrsweden@itineraspa.se
.
If Itinera and the concrete worker position sound like the right opportunity for you, we encourage you to apply today. The application deadline is 09-03-2026, but please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the closing date.
About Itinera S.p.A.
We are an international construction company with roots in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering projects for more than 80 years. Established in 1938, the company is part of the ASTM Group, operating in over 15 countries with 14,000 employees and revenues of €4.5 billion in 2024.
In Stockholm, we are currently working on the extension of the metro lines at Hammarby Kanal station, Södra Hagalund, and Arenastaden. We have also constructed the new Skurubron in Nacka.
Our Swedish headquarters are in Solna, and we currently employ more than 350 people.
We have chosen to handle this recruitment internally; advertising salespersons or external recruiters are kindly declined.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: HRSweden@itineraspa.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Plant and Equipment Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia filial
(org.nr 516411-2715) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
10022450