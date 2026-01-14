Planning & Fulfillment Manager
The Opportunity
Our unit Components in Ludvika, are looking for a Planning & Fulfillment Manager for our factory producing Tap changers. We are a unit within the transformer business, supplying world class components to transformer manufacturers worldwide. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production unit. Our strong ambition will always be to be our customers' preferred choice of supply, and we hope that you will play a key role.
You will manage our team of operations planners and operational purchasers, optimizing our capacity utilization while securing the material needed. Reliability in delivery is crucial to earn our customers' confidence. Besides your interest and knowledge of logistics, you are socially skilled, being able to manage internal and external contacts and you find joy in always seeking new ways to develop processes.
"Do you thrive in a production-focused environment? This role offers the perfect opportunity to lead essential projects, enhance our operations processes, develop your leadership skills, and grow professionally." - Anton Tellinger, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Act as a role model by being supportive, handling change with commitment, and engaging your team to perform at their best.
Foster a collaborative environment, develop team members, and support their professional growth.
Plan and optimize production capacity utilization to ensure efficiency.
Secure materials by collaborating closely with our supplier base.
Forecast and analyze inventory levels to maintain optimal stock.
Drive continuous improvement and process development for enhanced performance.
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
University degree in Engineering, Industrial engineering, Finance or a related field
At least 3 years of work experience. Leadership experience is an advantage.
Preferably, you have experience in purchasing and logistics.
You approach work systematically and propose solutions based on thorough analysis.
Experience in SAP is a plus.
As a person we see that you are structured, communicative, and able to motivate others.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken, is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anton Tellinger, anton.tellinger@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
