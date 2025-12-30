Planning Analyst
Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial / Marknadsföringsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Jönköping
2025-12-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial i Jönköping
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Planning Analyst
Do you have experience in and are enthusiastic about data analysis and reporting? Are you interested in being part of an international company, where you will have a direct impact on prosperity and future of MOBIS Sweden?
The company
Hyundai Mobis is a Korean company that provides original spare parts and accessories for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. The company is headquartered in Seoul and is part of the Hyundai Motor Group. The company's distribution warehouse in Sweden is located in the Torsvik industrial area outside Jönköping. There are 39 white-collar workers and 65 warehouse employees. Hyundai Mobis Parts Europe is responsible for distribution and sales to the Nordic and Baltic markets. There is also sister branches around Europe located in Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Hungary.
Role and Responsibilities
As plannings analyst you will be part of the sales planning team where you will play a key role in managing and analyze sales data and deliver insights through reporting. The role entails to coordinate and consolidate with other departments and entities, internally as well as externally. Your point of contacts includes all local departments and HQs in Seoul and Frankfurt, as well to some extent our customers.
Key tasks
In the position as planning analyst, your main tasks are to compile, analyze and report sales results. By identifying sales and market trends you create forecasts and business plans for future sales, and report this on regular basis. We expect you to provide qualitative data and analysis for decision making, both in short and long-term perspective, and we want you to actively detect and suggest actions to continuously improve our business.
Education, experience and personal qualities
University degree, preferably in business administration or economics, or equivalent
Experience and enthusiastic about analysis and reporting
Experienced user of Microsoft Office Package, mainly PowerPoint and Excel.
In the role as planning analyst, we are looking for you who have a positive hands-on and proactive approach to solving challenges, with a can-do attitude. You are internationally minded with ability to adapt in multicultural environments. As a person you have strong presentation and coordination skills and demonstrate a strong verbal and writing communication ability in English.
Meritorious if you are:
Experienced with using Hyperion and ERP systems like SAP.
Interested in and have knowledge of cars.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Location: Torsvik, Jönköping.
Start date: By agreement.
Salary: Fixed salary, by agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial
(org.nr 516404-7937) Arbetsplats
Mobis Parts Europe N.V.Swedish Branch Jobbnummer
9666324