Planner
2025-09-12
Overview: The Project Planner is primarily responsible for creating and managing the project schedule to ensure the project progresses and is completed on time. The Planner in a civil industrial plant needs strong technical and project management skills, along with excellent communication and problem-solving abilities. Key qualifications include a degree in engineering or a related field, proficiency in project management software, and experience in construction or engineering projects. Attention to detail, the ability to work under pressure, and knowledge of safety regulations are also crucial.
Minimum 5 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop the master schedule and detailed project schedules using specialized software like Primavera P6 or Microsoft Project.
Define the sequence of activities, their relationships, and the duration required for each task.
Analyse the critical path (Critical Path Method - CPM) to manage key activities.
Track project progress against the schedule and prepare progress reports.
Update and revise the schedule in response to any changes.
Forecast and communicate potential impacts on the project timeline.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
• A strong understanding of relevant engineering principles, systems, and processes is essential.
• Familiarity with project management software like Primavera P6 or Microsoft Project is required.
• The ability to create detailed project plans, schedules, and timelines is crucial.
• Assessing and mitigating potential risks associated with the project is important.
• Defining and managing the project scope to ensure it meets client needs.
• Effective communication with team members, clients, and other stakeholders is essential.
• Ensuring accuracy in project plans, schedules, and reports is crucial.
• The ability to collaborate effectively with others is essential.
• The ability to adjust to changing project requirements and unexpected challenges.
• A bachelor's degree in civil engineering, construction management, or a related field is typically required.
Relevant experience in construction or engineering projects is necessary.
