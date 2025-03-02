Pizzabagare
2025-03-02
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
Visa alla jobb hos Pinicchio Pizzeria HB i Halmstad
Are you our new Pizza baker!
We are looking for Pizza Baker for our pizzeria and you will be part of a professional team where we work with passion to serve delicious food to
our customers The right candidate must have possessed the following abilities.
What we are looking for:
1. You are having at least 2 years of experience in pizza making and preferably have experience working in a professional kitchen.
2. You must have the ability to manage stress.
3. You are a team player who enjoys with colleagues around you.
4. Be ready to serve guests with a smile.
5. an interest in Pizza making and understanding that food quality is an important part of the guest's experience.
6. You must communicate in English.
What we can offer you:
1. Excellent working environment.
2. Competitive market-based salary.
If it sounds interested, then email your CV khizrashaheen874@gmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: khizrashaheen874@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pinicchio Pizzeria HB
, https://pinocchiohalmstad.se/
Linehedsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
302 52 HALMSTAD Kontakt
khizra shaheen khizrashaheen874@gmail.com 0736706768 Jobbnummer
9195965